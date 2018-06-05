Sisters Caitlin McEldowney, Kami McEldowney named 1st team all-MAC for 2018 softball season

VERSAILLES – Sisters Caitlin McEldowney and Kami McEldowney of Versailles both were named first team all-Midwest Athletic Conference by the league for the 2018 softball season.
Versailles’ Hailey McEldowney was named second team all-MAC.
Makenzie Knore made the conference’s honorable mention team.
Parkway’s Haley Hawk was named the MAC softball player of the year while Minster’s Robb Hemmelgarn was named the conference’s softball coach of the year.
Minster won the league championship with a 7-0 conference record while Versailles, Parkway and Coldwater tied for second in the league at 5-2. New Bremen finished fifth with a 3-4 record, Marion Local was sixth at 2-5, Fort Recovery was seventh at 1-6, and St. Henry finished eighth at 0-7.
All-MAC softball
First team
Maura Hoying, Coldwater
Maddie Steinke, Coldwater
Taylor Homan, Minster
Jenna Poeppelman, Minster
Karli Richard, Minster
Emma Schmiesing, Minster
Kelly Naylor, New Bremen
Molly Smith, New Bremen
Bailey Bates, Parkway
Haley Hawk, Parkway
Bailey Strickler, Parkway
Caitlin McEldowney, Versailles
Kami McEldowney, Versailles
Player of the year: Haley Hawk, Parkway
Coach of the year: Robb Hemmelgarn, Minster
Second team
Olivia Homan, Fort Recovery
Hannah Knapke, Fort Recovery
Emily Nietfeld, Marion Local
Lauren Sanders, Marion Local
Amber Schmitz, Marion Local
Alice Schmiesing, Minster
Macy Henkle, Parkway
Alana Kunkler, St. Henry
Hailey McEldowney, Versailles
Honorable mention
Coldwater: Madissen Geeslin, Olivia Harlamert
Fort Recovery: Brenna Homan, Aleigha Jenkins
Marion Local: Lexi Arling, Sam Pierron
Minster: Danielle Barhorst
New Bremen: Hanna Tenkman, Marissa Topp
Parkway: Lauren Henderson, Alyssa Miller, Mackenzie Sipe
St. Henry: Julia Holdheide
Versailles: Makenzie Knore
