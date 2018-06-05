Sisters Caitlin McEldowney, Kami McEldowney named 1st team all-MAC for 2018 softball season

VERSAILLES – Sisters Caitlin McEldowney and Kami McEldowney of Versailles both were named first team all-Midwest Athletic Conference by the league for the 2018 softball season.

Versailles’ Hailey McEldowney was named second team all-MAC.

Makenzie Knore made the conference’s honorable mention team.

Parkway’s Haley Hawk was named the MAC softball player of the year while Minster’s Robb Hemmelgarn was named the conference’s softball coach of the year.

Minster won the league championship with a 7-0 conference record while Versailles, Parkway and Coldwater tied for second in the league at 5-2. New Bremen finished fifth with a 3-4 record, Marion Local was sixth at 2-5, Fort Recovery was seventh at 1-6, and St. Henry finished eighth at 0-7.

All-MAC softball

First team

Maura Hoying, Coldwater

Maddie Steinke, Coldwater

Taylor Homan, Minster

Jenna Poeppelman, Minster

Karli Richard, Minster

Emma Schmiesing, Minster

Kelly Naylor, New Bremen

Molly Smith, New Bremen

Bailey Bates, Parkway

Haley Hawk, Parkway

Bailey Strickler, Parkway

Caitlin McEldowney, Versailles

Kami McEldowney, Versailles

Player of the year: Haley Hawk, Parkway

Coach of the year: Robb Hemmelgarn, Minster

Second team

Olivia Homan, Fort Recovery

Hannah Knapke, Fort Recovery

Emily Nietfeld, Marion Local

Lauren Sanders, Marion Local

Amber Schmitz, Marion Local

Alice Schmiesing, Minster

Macy Henkle, Parkway

Alana Kunkler, St. Henry

Hailey McEldowney, Versailles

Honorable mention

Coldwater: Madissen Geeslin, Olivia Harlamert

Fort Recovery: Brenna Homan, Aleigha Jenkins

Marion Local: Lexi Arling, Sam Pierron

Minster: Danielle Barhorst

New Bremen: Hanna Tenkman, Marissa Topp

Parkway: Lauren Henderson, Alyssa Miller, Mackenzie Sipe

St. Henry: Julia Holdheide

Versailles: Makenzie Knore

C. McEldowney https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_WEB-Caitlin-McEldowney.jpg C. McEldowney K. McEldowney https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_WEB-Kami-McEldowney.jpg K. McEldowney

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

