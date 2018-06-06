Greenville offers passes for sporting events

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Athletic Department has athletic passes on sale for the upcoming 2018-19 school year.

Athletic passes are valid for home middle school and high school events. There are three pass options available for purchase for nearly 100 home events scheduled this year.

Pass options include an all-year family pass for $250. The family pass includes passes for two adults and two children with the option to add children to the passes.

The second option is an adult all-year pass for $120.

The third option is a student all-year pass for $60.

All three options are valid for fall, winter and spring sports seasons.

Passes can be purchased in the Greenville High School Athletic Office or by mailing in the pass form located at https://greenwavesports.com/2018-2019-ms-hs-athletic-passes/.