Klipstine concludes career as NAIA scholar-athlete

RICHMOND, Ind. – Adam Klipstine, an Arcanum alumnus, represented the Indiana University East track and field program on the 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Team, the NAIA announced during the recent national meet.

In order to be nominated, student-athletes must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale at the time of the nomination, must have achieved a junior academic status and must have completed at least three semesters at their current school.

Klipstine recently completed his degree in elementary education. He was an all-conference honoree during his final track and field season. He is a four-time recipient of the NAIA’s Schoalr-Athlete award – twice in cross country and twice in track and field.