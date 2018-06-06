Franklin Monroe’s Zach Cable to play in Mizuno All-Star Series baseball games at Ohio State

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe’s Zach Cable will be one of 80 players from across Ohio to play in the Mizuno All-Star Series this weekend at Bill Davis Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Cable, a 2018 Franklin Monroe graduate, will play for the Royal Blue team during the two-day showcase in Columbus. His team will play in the first game of the weekend at 10:35 a.m. Friday against the Red Team.

The Royal Blue team will play its second game of the weekend at 4 p.m. Friday against the Green team. Cable and his teammates will conclude action at 1:50 p.m. Saturday against the Navy Blue team.

In all there will be six games spread across two days at Bill Davis Stadium.

Each of the teams have 20 all-star players from across the state. Cable will be joined on the Royal Blue team by Reading’s Ryan Haas, Lakota East’s Daniel Sewak, Moeller’s Tyler McDonough, Perrysburg’s Payton Faris, Fairborn’s Will Coleman, Monroe’s Alex Paige, Beavercreek’s Brandon DeWitt, Southeastern’s Wes Earles, Oakwood’s Brian Erbe, Troy’s Jacob Daniel, Springboro’s Cameron Rountree, Tippecanoe’s Zach Losey, Kings’ Gavin McGaughey, Wheelersburg’s Cole Dyer, Crooksville’s Trey White, Wellston’s Michael Graham, Unioto’s Harley Patterson, Miami Trace’s Brady Wallace and Whiteoak’s Caleb West.

Cable is a 6-foot 1-inch catcher and outfielder. He hit .435 with 17 RBIs during his senior season for Franklin Monroe.

For a complete list of the rosters for the Mizuno All-Star Series, visit https://associationdatabase.com/aws/OHSBCA/pt/sp/mizuno.

To follow the games this weekend, visit http://www.gamechanger.io/g/ohsbca2018.

Franklin Monroe’s Zach Cable will play in the Mizuno All-Star Series this weekend at Bill Davis Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_Zach-Cable-WEB.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Zach Cable will play in the Mizuno All-Star Series this weekend at Bill Davis Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

