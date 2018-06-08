Versailles’ AJ Ahrens, Lucy Prakel named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – A pair of Versailles athletes who finished their seasons on the podium at the Ohio High School Athletic Association state track and field meet are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.

This week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week are Versailles boys track and field athlete AJ Ahrens and Versailles girls track and field athlete Lucy Prakel.

Ahrens finished sixth in the state in the Division II boys shot put with a toss of 51 feet 9.25 inches during the state meet in Columbus.

This season Ahrens led all Darke County boys with a personal-best throw of 52 feet 1.5 inches in the shot put. He also had the third best mark in the discus at 143 feet 5 inches.

Ahrens won an OHSAA district championship in the shot put this season. The senior finished second in the shot at the Midwest Athletic Conference meet and also at the OHSAA regional meet.

Ahrens also was a part of Versailles’ 4×100 meter relay team during the OHSAA district meet.

Prakel finished third in the Division II girls pole vault at state as she cleared 12 feet, which was a new personal best for her.

Prakel’s mark of 12 feet was the second best among Darke County girls in the pole vault this season.

The sophomore won MAC and district championships in the pole vault this season. She also finished as the regional runner-up to qualify for state for a second consecutive year.

Prakel also helped Versailles’ girls 4×100 meter relay team reach the podium at state, finishing eighth in the Division II race at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

The Versailles sophomore had the third best 100 meter dash time among Darke County girls this season at 13.10.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312.

