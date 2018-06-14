Greenville’s Cassie Cromwell, Morgan Gilbert and Bradford’s Skipp Miller earn state recognition

Three local softball players recently were recognized among the best in Ohio.

Greenville senior Cassie Cromwell and sophomore Morgan Gilbert were named to the Division II All-Ohio first team and honorable mention list respectively, while Bradford freshman Skipp Miller was selected to the Division IV first team.

Cromwell and Gilbert helped lead the Green Wave to a 26-6 record this season winning sectional and district championships, as well as the Greater Western Ohio Conference American League North title. Cromwell was 41-for-81 at the plate this season to lead the team in batting with a .506 average. She also had eight hone runs, 34 RBIs, nine doubles and she scored 35 runs. Gilbert was 42-for-83 at the plate to share the team lead with Cromwell in batting with a .506 average. Gilbert also had seven home runs, a team-leading 41 RBIs, 13 doubles (also a team high), one triple and she scored 39 runs to lead the team.

Other postseason honors for Cromwell include being named to the Division II All-District first team, the GWOC All-Conference first team and the GWOC American League first team. For Gilbert, her postseason honors also include being named to the Division II All-District second team and the GWOC American League first team.

Miller helped lead Bradford to a 22-4 overall record and a trip to the Division IV state semifinals where it took extra innings before the season ended in a 1-0 loss to Jeromesville Hillsdale. Miller helped guide the Railroaders further than any other Bradford team had previously gone claiming sectional, district and regional championships along the way.

She led the team in batting with a .549 average, also collecting 32 RBIs. She also was the top pitcher with a 0.77 ERA.

Miller was the only freshman named to the Division IV All-Ohio first team. Her other postseason honors include being named to the Division IV All-District first team and as Player of the Year in the Cross County Conference.

