Jason Schondelmyer tabbed as Arcanum athletics director

ARCANUM — Jason Schondelmyer expects the second time around to be better.

The Arcanum High School football coach was officially hired on Monday to be the district’s new athletic director.

“It was the right time in my career to take this on,” said Schondelmyer, who replaces Brian Sprada in the position. Sprada was the athletic director for five years and left to take the same position at Brookville High School.

But Schondelmyer is no stranger to being an athletic director. He was in this same position with Arcanum from 1999-2006, he said, adding that he was also football coach then as he will remain now.

“I will continue as football coach,” he said. “Football is very important to me. It won’t be an easy task, but with some time management and just being able to get into a routine will help a lot.”

Schondelmyer also said he is surrounded by “good people” on his football coaching staff, which will help make his time management a little simpler.

“I have some really good coaches and I feel confident that they will be able to take on more if needed,” he said.

Schondelmyer hearkened back to his previous stint as athletic director calling it a “learning experience.”

“I was in my early 30s back then and there were times when I felt like I was just treading water,” Schondelmyer said. “It was a tremendous amount of responsibility, but what I learned is there are many ways to do things and I believe I can bring that experience now to build on our athletic program.

“And technology is a huge difference now from when I was athletic director before,” he continued. “We did everything with pen and paper back then, but I think it is going to make things a lot easier this time around.”

Among his immediate duties will be to fill some empty coaching positions, Schondelmyer said. While Jim Melton was recently hired as the new boys varsity head basketball coach, the district is still looking for a varsity head girls basketball coach as well as several junior high coaching positions.

In between his stints at Arcanum, Schondelmyer spent time as an assistant football coach at Kettering Alter and the University of Dayton before building the football program from the ground up at Tri-Village. Last year was his first year back at Arcanum as the football coach.

“Building the football program at Tri-Village helped me tremendously,” Schondelmyer said, referring to bringing his experiences back to Arcanum.

Tri-Village went 3-7 in each for its first two seasons of varsity football.

Last year, Arcanum was 4-6 under Schondelmyer, who will be entering his 16th season as a head coach. In that time, his win-loss record is 75-61.

“In July, we will begin our preseason workouts three days a week,” Schondelmyer said. There also will be a four-day workout at Wittenberg University where the players will stay in the dorms and work on a college field.

“It gives the kids a chance to play in a college setting and to just be able to focus on football,” Schondelmyer said. “It’s part of our 10 days of workouts for the summer. We will get all 10 days in between July 9-31.”

Also in July, Arcanum will host a 7-on-7 with Brookville, Ansonia and New Lebanon Dixie.

Schondelmyer https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_Jason-Schondelmyer.jpg Schondelmyer

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Daily Advocate Sports Editor Skip Weaver at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Daily Advocate Sports Editor Skip Weaver at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com