Big Brothers Big Sisters annual Duck Derby and Duck-N-Run 5K is just around the corner

SIDNEY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County will launch ducks down the river very soon.

The 12th annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K is coming up on Thursday at Tawawa Park in Sidney. It’s not too late to adopt ducks or register for the 5K event, but time is running out.

By “adopting” a duck for $5 each or six for $25, individuals not only have a chance to win $1,000 and other prize packages, but they will help make a difference in a child’s life by providing financial support for local youth mentoring programs.

The Duck Derby and 5K are a fun and exciting way to support children within the Shelby and Darke County communities.

To adopt ducks, go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or swing by the Sidney office located at 121 E. North St.

The 5K is part of the Shelby County 5K Tour. The 5K registration begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tawawa Park’s Geib Pavilion, and the evening race is set to start at 8:15 p.m.

The adopted ducks will be launched into the creek at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Tawawa Park’s Mosquito Creek near Geib Pavilion. Don’t miss out on the chance to see your duck cross the finish line and possibly win one of 12 prize packages.

This year’s major sponsors include: 105.5 TAM FM, Dave Russell CPA, Ferguson Construction Company, Greenville VFW, J & J Enterprises, Koenig Equipment, Mantor Auto & Truck Repair, Shelby County FOP Lodge No. 138, Sidney Body Carstar, Temperance Lodge No. 73 F & A M, The Early Bird & Blue Bag Media, Thermal maintenance, Troy Carstar, Wayne HealthCare and Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

Those who would like more information about becoming a volunteer, event sponsor, donor or have a child in need of a mentor should call the local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency at 937-492-7611. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way Agency and an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.