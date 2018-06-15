84 boys attend Versailles’ youth basketball camp

VERSAILLES – Versailles had 84 boys in the second through sixth grades attend its three-day youth basketball camp.

The number of campers, all of whom were from Versailles, was up slightly from last year, Versailles varsity boys basketball coach Travis Swank said.

“A little bit higher than last year so we’re happy that we have our numbers,” he said. “I know that there’s a lot of other camps going on right now, but we’re happy with how many kids came and participated, and I think they all had fun this week.”

The camp was split into two sessions. Second and third graders attended camp for 90 minutes each day while fourth through sixth graders attended a two-hour session each day.

“They’ve learned a lot, I think,” Swank said. “I think they’ve had fun for the first part; that’s the most important thing. But, you know, they’re learning all the basic types of skills – ball handling, passing, shooting – and then we try to make it fun and have some games – a free throw competition, hot shot competition and some three-on-three for them as well.”

The camp focused on teaching fundamentals to the future Tigers. Learning basics such as dribbling, passing and shooting while in elementary school will give the kids a better chance to succeed once they reach high school, Swank said.

“I think just developing some overall skills, getting better with the fundamentals, that’s what we’re really trying to preach here,” he said. “If you can dribble, you can shoot and you can pass, you can do some things later on down the road at the varsity level.”

Members of Versailles’ high school boys basketball team helped Swank and the other Versailles coaches lead the camp. The high schoolers did a great job, Swank said, and their presence is a thrill for the young players.

“They’ve done great,” Swank said of his high school players. “I think the kids really enjoy them. They look up to them on Friday and Saturday nights so the kids have done really well in instructing them in their skill development and also being a cheerleader and a coach when they play their three-on-three, which I think the kids really enjoy seeing them getting excited whenever they make a basket.”

