More than 120 boys attend Greenville’s youth basketball camp

GREENVILLE – More than 120 boys attended Greenville’s youth boys basketball camp last week.

Even though eighth and ninth graders weren’t part of the camp like last year, Greenville varsity boys basketball coach Kyle Joseph, said there were approximately 35 more boys this year than last year.

“Good turnout,” Joseph said. “Great to have them in the gym and just learning from the coaches, from these former players we have here and having fun.”

The four-day camp was split into two sessions with third through seventh grade students attending for four hours each day and preschool through second grade students attending for an hour each day.

Joseph had his assistant coaches, current Greenville High School players, former Greenville players and players from his past coaching jobs assist him throughout the week. The kids especially loved being around the high school, college and professional players, Joseph said, and it gave them people to emulate.

“We have a great camp staff, and I really appreciate both our high school coaches that we have here, former players, both at Greenville and some guys I’ve coached before, do a phenomenal job, and the kids love them,” Joseph said. “So that’s kind of what makes the camp.”

Throughout the week the staff focused on teaching fundamentals to the players. As they progressed they learned a little about more intricate techniques such as screens and post play.

“But just really try to hammer in on the basics of ball handling and shooting and passing,” Joseph said.

Beyond teaching them technique, Joseph wanted the kids to learn about other parts of the game that don’t require any physical talent.

“The first thing that we talk about with all of them is we want to be great at the things that don’t take physical talent so just trying to work on being great teammates, listening and following directions,” he said.

Joseph saw a lot of progress over the four days of camp. But the real development was displayed by kids who’ve attended camp for several years.

“A lot of progress over these four days, but I would say probably even more so is just the progress, the overall skill level from the kids, over the last two or three years,” Joseph said. “Some of these kids have been coming to camp now two and three years where we’ve had them here and just really working hard while they’re here and I think during the offseason, too.”

At the end of the week, Joseph hopes the boys who attended the camp had fun and grew to love basketball.

“Just really a passion for basketball is the main thing,” he said. “A passion for basketball and deciding that they want to have a work ethic to be really good at it.”

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

