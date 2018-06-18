Youth baseball teams compete in Craig Stammen Classic

VERSAILLES — The 2018 Craig Stammen Classic baseball tournament was held this past weekend in Versailles.

It featured approximately 720 players competing on teams in age brackets from 8U through 14U at several locations in the community. Some games were held at the Versailles High School varsity baseball and softball fields, as well as at Heritage Park, Ward Park, North Star Park and Indian Creek diamond on Baker Road.

Some of the winning teams included Marion Local in the 14U division, Coldwater in the 11U division, Versailles White in the 10U division, Versailles in the 9U division and Coldwater in the 8U division.

Stammen, a graduate of Versailles High School, is a North Star resident who currently pitches for the San Diego Padres in the National League.

Ross Francis makes a throw to first base from his shortstop position in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Versailles 11U team’s 7-5 win over Marion Local on Saturday during the Craig Stammen Baseball Tournament in Versailles.

Matthew Subler lays down a bunt that goes for a single in the sixth inning of the Versailles 11U team’s 7-5 win over Marion Local on Saturday. The teams were competing in the Craig Stammen Baseball Tournament in Versailles.

Noah McEldowney slides safely across home plate on Saturday giving his Versailles 14U team its only run of the game. The Tigers lost to Marion Local 11-1 during bracket play in the Craig Stammen Baseball Tournament in Versailles.

Eli McEldowney comes up a half step short of being safe at first base against Marion Local on Saturday during the Craig Stammen Baseball Tournament in Versailles. McEldowney and his Versailles 14U team lost the game 11-1.

Landon Henry throws pitch for the Versailles 14U team on Saturday during a game against Marion Local in the Craig Stammen Baseball Tournament in Versailles. The Tigers lost the game 11-1.

Chase Monnin slides safely across home plate in the sixth inning for the Versailles 11U baseball team on Saturday. His run helped give Versailles a cushion en route to a 7-5 win over Marion Local during the Craig Stammen Baseball Tournament in Versailles.

Ben Ruhenkamp fouls one off in the first inning of a 14U matchup between Versailles and Marion Local on Saturday during the Craig Stammen Baseball Tournament in Versailles. Marion Local won the game 11-1.