Annie Oakley Golf Tournament will be held July 23 at Turtle Creek Golf Course


Jim Troutwine of Troutwine Auto Sales is a sponsor of the 37th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament.

Courtesy photo

Dave Knapp of Dave Knapp Ford, Lincoln is a sponsor of the 37th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament.


Courtesy photo

Joe Arnett, Matt Hinkle, Justin Schoen and Donald Hittle of Hittle Buick-GMC are sponsors of the 37th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament.


Courtesy photo

Rob Slusher and the Sales Team of SVG Chevrolet are sponsors of the 37th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament.


Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE – The 37th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament is fast approaching.

Golfers can sign up for a chance to win a new car or truck from one of four Darke County area car dealers. Individuals also can purchase a tee sign to be displayed to advertise a business or in honor or memory of someone.

This year’s tournament is scheduled for July 23 at the Turtle Creek Golf Course and will feature a shotgun start with scramble format, chances to win prizes and lunch/dinner for the golfer and their spouse/guest. Most importantly, the proceeds from this event will benefit the local and independent Cancer Association of Darke County.

Each golfer has the opportunity to win a new car or truck valued at $ 27,500 for a hole-in-one on the sixth and 17th hole. SVG Chevrolet, Hittle Buick GMC, Dave Knapp Ford-Lincoln and Troutwine Auto Sales again are joining together to sponsor this year’s hole-in-one competition. Any golfer getting a hole-in-one on the 11th hole wins a Yamaha golf cart. The golfer getting a hole-in-one on the eighth hole will win a choice of premium golf equipment.

Additional information and entry forms for the 37th annual tournament are available at the Cancer Association of Darke County at 548-9960 or from any tournament committee member.

