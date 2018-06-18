Annie Oakley Golf Tournament will be held July 23 at Turtle Creek Golf Course

GREENVILLE – The 37th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament is fast approaching.

Golfers can sign up for a chance to win a new car or truck from one of four Darke County area car dealers. Individuals also can purchase a tee sign to be displayed to advertise a business or in honor or memory of someone.

This year’s tournament is scheduled for July 23 at the Turtle Creek Golf Course and will feature a shotgun start with scramble format, chances to win prizes and lunch/dinner for the golfer and their spouse/guest. Most importantly, the proceeds from this event will benefit the local and independent Cancer Association of Darke County.

Each golfer has the opportunity to win a new car or truck valued at $ 27,500 for a hole-in-one on the sixth and 17th hole. SVG Chevrolet, Hittle Buick GMC, Dave Knapp Ford-Lincoln and Troutwine Auto Sales again are joining together to sponsor this year’s hole-in-one competition. Any golfer getting a hole-in-one on the 11th hole wins a Yamaha golf cart. The golfer getting a hole-in-one on the eighth hole will win a choice of premium golf equipment.

Additional information and entry forms for the 37th annual tournament are available at the Cancer Association of Darke County at 548-9960 or from any tournament committee member.