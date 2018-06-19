Versailles’ Cole Niekamp, Noah Richard named all-Ohio by Prep Baseball Report

Two Versailles varsity baseball players were recently recognized by the Prep Baseball Report.

Senior pitchers Cole Niekamp and Noah Richard were honored as All-Ohio players in Division III by PBR. Niekamp was named to the second team and Richard received honorable mention.

Niekamp posted a 5-2 record this past season for the Tigers. He pitched 44 innings while recording 43 strikeouts and a 1.11 earned run average. Offensively, Niekamp batted .324 with 17 RBIs. He also was named to the MAC All-Conference first team. The righthander will play at Ohio State next season.

Richard was 6-0 for Versailles in 32.2 innings of work. He had 33 strikeouts and a 2.07 ERA. He also had in 23 RBIs at the plate. He also received honorable mention in the MAC. He will continue his career at Owens Community College in Toledo.

The Tigers were 18-5 overall this season and finished tied for third in the Midwest Athletic Conference with a 6-3 mark.

Since its inception in 2005, the Prep Baseball Report has evolved into one of the country’s biggest and most respected scouting services, with a singular focus of providing comprehensive year-round coverage in every state it is in. The mission of the Prep Baseball Report is to scout and promote high school baseball and, ultimately, help prep athletes achieve their dreams of playing baseball at the next level.

Richard https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_Noah-Richard-PRINT.jpg Richard Niekamp https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_PRINT-Cole-Niekamp.jpg Niekamp