Jordan Agency sponsors Band of Pride 5K

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Marching Band recognized Jordan Agency as the Gold Sponsor of the upcoming Band of Pride 5K on Saturday at the Cardinal Center in Gettysburg.

“The Greenville Marching Band of Pride is grateful for the support of Matt Jordan and The Jordan Agency, which will help with updating equipment and uniform needs, as well as promoting the importance of music education,” said Sara Lewis, GHS band director and director of the Greenville Band of Pride.

The Greenville Marching Band is hosting the inaugural Band of Pride 5K starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Cardinal Center in Gettysburg. This event will benefit the Greenville Marching Band. The Band of Pride 5K is open to all ages, walkers as well as runners are encouraged to participate in this family friendly event.

Registration is available online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Registration also will be open the day of the race starting at 8 a.m.

For questions regarding donations or registration for this event, contact race director Stephanie Snell at 937-417-2718 or gimb-treasurer@outlook.com.

The funds raised from this event will go to purchasing items such as equipment, uniforms and other needs of the marching band. The band performs at all of the Greenville High School’s football games, various parades throughout the year, the Great Darke County Fair Band Speculator and marching band competitions.

Those who would like to sponsor this event or contribute a race packet giveaway or door prize should contact the race director at 937-417-2718.