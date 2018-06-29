Greenville graduate Jazzlyn Petry earns Sportsmanship of the Year award

GREENVILLE – Greenville High School graduate Jazzlyn Petry earned the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference’s Sportsmanship of the Year award.

Petry, a sophomore on the Sinclair Community College softball team, earned the conference’s female sportsmanship recognition while Sinclair men’s basketball player Alec Holtrey earned the male sportsmanship award.

The OCCAC also named Lorain County Community College men’s cross country runner Jacob Kelley and Cuyahoga Community College baseball player Garett Robberts to its all-sportsmanship team.

This is the second year of the OCCAC Sportsmanship Award. Last year it was presented to an athlete from each of the five conference-sponsored sports, but this year was scaled back to just one male and one female winner.

Petry, a 2016 Greenville High School graduate, was a catcher and infielder for Sinclair. She played in 31 games for the Tartan Pride in 2018, registering a .357 batting average with 21 RBIs and a pair of home runs.

With Petry’s leadership, Sinclair finished second in the conference standings this past season behind Cuyahoga. The Tartan Pride had a 26-13 overall record and a 9-3 mark in the league.

The Greenville graduate is pursuing a degree in Sinclair’s physical therapy assistant program. She was named to the school’s Dean’s List and made the OCCAC all-academic team.

A release from the conference also praised Petry’s community service work with the team and her leadership off the field.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

