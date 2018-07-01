Wil Myers, Joey Lucchesi lead Padres over Pirates, 4-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers helped give the San Diego Padres an early lead and closer Brad Hand barely held onto it.

Myers homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and rookie Joey Lucchesi threw five scoreless innings to lead San Diego to a 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

The Padres had to hang on after Hand got himself into trouble in the ninth and then got out of it to earn his 23rd save, thanks to some help from right fielder Hunter Renfroe.

Hand gave up two quick runs on doubles by Elias Diaz and Austin Meadows, and a triple by Gregory Polanco. The reliever got Jordy Mercer to fly out to Renfroe in shallow right field. Renfroe then caught pinch-hitter Jose Osuna’s foul ball near the seats and made a strong throw to hold Polanco at third. Hand struck out Starling Marte to end it.

“I don’t think he lacks for confidence,” Padres manager Andy Green said of Hand, San Diego’s only All-Star last year. “He’s got those situations where he’s just got to finish his pitches better than he did tonight. He doesn’t rattle. You’ve got one of the faster runners in the game on third base with nobody out and a one-run game, and there’s not many pitchers that are getting out of that. He managed to get out of that.”

Said Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle: “It’s a life of a closer. If you look at the numbers against him all year, he’s tough to hit. He’s been very successful. … I thought some breaking balls got left over the plate.”

Myers, limited to 19 games this season due to injuries, homered to right off Trevor Williams (6-6) with one out in the third, his second. Myers then chased the San Diegan with a two-run double to left to give the Padres a 4-0 lead with two outs in the fifth.

Myers returned June 21 after missing 47 games with a strained muscle in his side.

“He’s getting closer and closer and is looking more like himself,” Green said.

The manager was impressed with Myers using all fields.

“I feel good,” Myers said. “It’s just one of those things where you constantly work on your approach.”

San Diego won for just the third time in 13 games.

Williams, a 2010 graduate of Rancho Bernardo High, was trying to become the second straight local product to beat his hometown Padres. On Friday night, Joe Musgrove, a 2011 graduate of Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon, threw seven scoreless innings in a 6-3 victory.

But Williams gave up four runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and two walks. He also allowed an RBI grounder by Freddy Galvis in the second that brought in Christian Villanueva, who doubled and advanced on Jose Pirela’s single.

Williams walked Austin Hedges and pinch-hitter Matt Szczur with one out in the fifth. They advanced on Travis Jankowski’s sacrifice bunt ahead of Myers’ big double.

“I kind of lost my fastball command in that fifth inning, and I had to rely on my off-speed pitches,” Williams said. “I kind of put myself in bad situations. Two walks in a row are tough. You can’t really defend walks. Wil Myers is a good hitter and he guessed right on a heater up, and did well.”

Lucchesi (4-3) won for the first time since April 28. He was making his third start since missing five weeks with a strained right hip. The left-hander allowed one hit while striking out five and walking four.

San Diego’s Matt Strahm yielded a run and two hits in the sixth.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (5-6, 3.96 ERA) is 1-0 with a 1.26 ERA in two career starts against San Diego.

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross (5-5, 3.32) is scheduled for the Padres, who have won seven of his last nine starts.

Padres 4, Pirates 3

Pittsburgh San Diego

ab r h bi ab r h bi

S.Marte cf 5 0 0 0 Jnkwski cf 3 0 0 0

J.Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Myers lf 4 1 2 3

Hrrison 2b 4 1 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0

Freese 3b 4 0 2 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0

E.Diaz c 4 1 1 1 Vllneva 3b 3 1 1 0

Meadows lf 3 1 1 1 Pirela 2b 3 0 2 0

Polanco rf 2 0 2 1 Galvis ss 3 0 0 1

Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 2 1 0 0

Tr.Wllm p 2 0 0 0 Lcchesi p 1 0 0 0

Rich.Rd p 0 0 0 0 Szczur ph 0 1 0 0

Moran ph 1 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0

Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0

Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 Spngnbr ph 1 0 0 0

Yates p 0 0 0 0

Hand p 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 28 4 5 4

Pittsburgh 000 001 002—3

San Diego 011 020 00x—4

DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 3. 2B_Freese (5), E.Diaz (5), Meadows (7), Polanco (20), Myers (5), Villanueva (10), Pirela (18). 3B_Polanco (2). HR_Myers (2). S_Jankowski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Williams L,6-6 4 2-3 4 4 4 2 4

Rodriguez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Glasnow 2 0 0 0 0 3

San Diego

Lucchesi W,4-3 5 1 0 0 4 5

Strahm 1 2 1 1 0 1

Stammen H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2

Yates H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hand S,23-27 1 3 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:48. A_32,418 (42,445).

