Adam Klipstine overall male champion, Crystal Barton overall female champion in 35th annual Firecracker 5k

ANSONIA – After several years of trying, Adam Klipstine finally won his hometown 5k race.

The Ansonia resident and recent graduate of Indiana University East in Richmond, Ind., shrugged off the excessive heat to cross the finish line in 18 minutes, 8 seconds on Wednesday to claim the overall male race championship in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k race.

“It means a lot to win this race because this is my hometown,” Klipstine said. “I’ve never won it before and I have run in it for quite a few years, so it is definitely pretty cool to be able to win this race.

“I feel pretty good about how I ran today,” he continued. “I’ve been training for some half marathons, but this race has definitely been on my radar. I wanted to give a good effort at it today so I did prepare for it some.”

Klipstine experienced some running success while attending IU East earning All-River States Conference honors in both cross country and track his senior season. In high school, Klipstine went through the Virtual Academy at Arcanum so he ran cross country and track for the Trojans. As a senior, he was the individual cross country champion in the Cross County Conference.

“I am hoping to continue running now that my college career is over,” Klipstine said. “I graduated with a degree in elementary education so I’m hoping to get a job and maybe coach cross country or track or both.”

Crystal Barton of Greenville repeated as the overall female champion this year. She finished the race in 22 minutes, 50.5 seconds and was 28th among all runners.

“I feel like I ran pretty good today,” Barton said. “I like to compete and push myself to the limit to see what I can do and to do my best.

“I live in Darke County and I love to come out with family and friends for the 4th of July,” she continued. “It’s a big celebration and it just means a lot to win this race with all my family here. It’s just a good day to get out and compete and celebrate at the same time.”

Due to the extreme temperatures, several watering stations and sprinklers were set up along the 3.1-mile course that began and ended at Ansonia Schools. Runners young and old made sure to stay hydrated and as cool as possible by running through the sprinklers.

The Firecracker 5k is the longest running race in Darke County, according to Christy Bugher of Good Times Racing Services. She said this year’s race had 317 runners compared to 351 last year. There were 206 pre-registered participants and 111 walk-ups on Wednesday morning, she said.

The event benefits the Ansonia Fire Department, and although the proceeds from this year’s race are still to be determined, event organizer John Snyder estimated that it would about $2,000.

“I ran in the very first race and have been involved every year since,” said Snyder, who is stepping down as the event chairman. “I feel a weight has been lifted from my shoulders. It is going to be tough to walk away from this because I just love it. I plan on running in this next year though because I’ve got to lose some weight.”

This race is part of the Darke County Challenge series. The next race in the series is the Angel Run 5k on Sunday, July 22 in North Star.

The top 3 finishers for overall male and female and each age division received plaques and are listed below:

35th annual Firecracker 5k race results

Overall male

1. Adam Klipstine 18:08

2. Riley Emerick 18:43.8

3. Aaron Bruns 18:56.5

Male 10 and under

1. H. Bruns 24:16.8

2. L. Ray 26:49.1

3. N. Kaye 29:19.7

Male 11-14

1. Carter Miller 21:53

2. Seth Shaffer 22:20

3. Noah Stevens 22:43

Male 15-19

1. Conner Miller 19:49.7

2. Chance Klipstine 20:15.8

3. Jarrett Petitjean 21:47

Male 20-24

1. Isaac Stephens 19:00.6

2. Gunnar Maher 24:17.8

3. Austin Alexander 26:00.4

Male 25-29

1. Ethan Hoening 23:28.2

2. Cody Evans 29:04.3

3. Marcus Bingham 34:14.4

Male 30-34

1. Nick Sutter 19:42.2

2. Shawn Stein 19:49.7

3. Kyle Homan 22:21.1

Male 35-39

1. Chad Topp 20:31.6

2. Eric Sutter 20:56

3. Justin Hines 21:03.9

Male 40-44

1. Kyle Minnich 19:38.2

2. Justin Marshall 21:20.7

3. Ryan Shiverdecker 23:15.6

Male 45-49

1. Joey Hoover 20:46.9

2. Robb Maher 24:12.3

3. David Wogoman 24:43

Male 50-54

1. Scott Snell 22:52.9

2. John Unger 23:04.6

3. Dennis Eckstein 23:36.7

Male 55-59

1. Dan Young 22:09.3

2. Dan Homan 22:29.1

3. Tom Wentworth 23:16.6

Male 60-64

1. Dave Mikesell 23:48.9

2. Ivan Steinke 25:15.8

3. Chris Cobb 26:19

Male 65-69

1. Richard Barton 23:31.8

2. Randy Bashore 25:26.9

3. Gary Moore 33:00.7

Male 70 and over

1. Ron Griffitts 26:24.4

2. Cecil Jackson 34:20.1

3. Dale Guingrich 34:39.6

Overall female

1. Crystal Barton 22:50.5

2. Grace Coakley 23:03.7

3. Jeanne Homan 24:22.6

Female 10 and under

1. H. Moore 32:51.3

2. M. Ray 34:43.6

3. A. Thomas 35:58.4

Female 11-14

1. Arianne Garrison 25:00.2

2. Brooklyn Miras 25:00.6

3. Tessa Fine 26:30.4

Female 15-19

1. Mariah Troutwine 26:25.7

2. Olivia Wright 26:37.4

3. Lydia Snyder 27:48.7

Female 20-24

1. Ivee Kaye 25:12.7

2. Hayley Maher 26:36.2

3. Hannah Coakley 30:54.2

Female 25-29

1. Andrea Stachler 25:32.1

2. Lauren Staugler 27:39.7

3. Hillary Staugler 29:19

Female 30-34

1. Amber Neal 25:28.5

2. Catie Topp 25:37

3. Andrea Boyer 27:59.7

Female 35-39

1. Ami Anthony 26:15.3

2. Anonymous participant 26:35.6

3. Amanda Herzog 29:15.9

Female 40-44

1. Sabrina Riley 26:16.5

2. Kati Stephens 27:26.3

3. Yvonne Burns 27:59

Female 45-49

1. Kitty Davis 28:36.8

2. Stephanie Lind 32:40.9

3. Angie Brown 36:51.4

Female 50-54

1. Shelley Shrock 31:09.3

2. Melissa Fraley 38:03

3. Jennifer Stevens 38:13.3

Female 55-59

1. Shelly Haber 27:29

2. Cheryl Collins 28:46.4

3. Melinda Gray 30:22.5

Female 60-64

1. Connie Harshbarger 27:48.1

2. Terry McCann 30:22.5

3. Kathy Barton 33:08.9

Female 65-69

1. Susan Fowble 31:39.1

2. Rebecca Shumaker 36:29.2

3. Brenda Nickol 39:22.9

Female 70 and over

1. Marilyn Sowers 46:51.7

Runners take off from the start line in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k race in Ansonia. Second from left in the red shirt and blue shorts is Adam Klipstine, who in a time of 18 minutes, 8 seconds was the overall male champion for the first time. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Firecracker-1.jpg Runners take off from the start line in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k race in Ansonia. Second from left in the red shirt and blue shorts is Adam Klipstine, who in a time of 18 minutes, 8 seconds was the overall male champion for the first time. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Pictured together with their first-place plaques are overall female race champion Crystal Barton (left) and overall male race champion Adam Klipstine (right) after competing in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k run in Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Firecracker-2.jpg Pictured together with their first-place plaques are overall female race champion Crystal Barton (left) and overall male race champion Adam Klipstine (right) after competing in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k run in Ansonia. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Ansonia resident Adam Klipstine heads down the final few hundred yards of the 35th annual Firecracker 5k run in Ansonia on Wednesday. Klipstine, a recent graduate of Indiana University East in Richmond, Ind., was the overall male champion for the first time with a time of 18 minutes, 8 seconds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Firecracker-3.jpg Ansonia resident Adam Klipstine heads down the final few hundred yards of the 35th annual Firecracker 5k run in Ansonia on Wednesday. Klipstine, a recent graduate of Indiana University East in Richmond, Ind., was the overall male champion for the first time with a time of 18 minutes, 8 seconds. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Crystal Barton heads toward the finish line to win the overall female title for the second year in a row on Wednesday in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k race in Ansonia. The Greenville resident completed the race in 22 minutes, 50.5 seconds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Firecracker-4.jpg Crystal Barton heads toward the finish line to win the overall female title for the second year in a row on Wednesday in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k race in Ansonia. The Greenville resident completed the race in 22 minutes, 50.5 seconds. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate John Snyder is calling it quits as organizer of the annual Firecracker 5k race after this year, although he said he does plan to run in next year’s race. He has been involved in some capacity with this event every year since it began in 1983. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Firecracker-5.jpg John Snyder is calling it quits as organizer of the annual Firecracker 5k race after this year, although he said he does plan to run in next year’s race. He has been involved in some capacity with this event every year since it began in 1983. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Some kids found a way to beat the morning heat after running in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k race on Wednesday in Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Firecracker-6.jpg Some kids found a way to beat the morning heat after running in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k race on Wednesday in Ansonia. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Some kids found a way to beat the morning heat after running in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k race on Wednesday in Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Firecracker-7.jpg Some kids found a way to beat the morning heat after running in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k race on Wednesday in Ansonia. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Some parents pushed children in strollers and even this family pet joined in the running of 35th annual Firecracker 5k race on Wednesday in Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Firecracker-8.jpg Some parents pushed children in strollers and even this family pet joined in the running of 35th annual Firecracker 5k race on Wednesday in Ansonia. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate The top 3 overall male race winners in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k were (left to right): Aaron Bruns (third place), Adam Klipstine (first place) and Riley Emerick (second place). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Firecracker-9.jpg The top 3 overall male race winners in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k were (left to right): Aaron Bruns (third place), Adam Klipstine (first place) and Riley Emerick (second place). Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate The top 3 female race winners in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k were (left to right): Grace Coakley (second place) and Jeanne Homan (third place). Female champion Crystal Barton is not pictured. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Firecracker-10.jpg The top 3 female race winners in the 35th annual Firecracker 5k were (left to right): Grace Coakley (second place) and Jeanne Homan (third place). Female champion Crystal Barton is not pictured. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

