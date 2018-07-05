Ansonia United Methodist Church to screen ‘Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown’

ANSONIA – Ansonia United Methodist Church invites community members to come in from the heat for a free movie for the whole family with free popcorn and snacks.

“Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown” will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. July 15 at the church, which is located at the corner of Pearl and High Streets in Ansonia.

The Peanuts gang has gone off to summer camp, and after a few days of the usual summer-camp activities, they all take part in a rafting race. Battling treacherous rapids, wild animals and bullies from a rival camp, the teams make their way downriver to the finish line. Hijinks ensue as Charlie Brown steps up as a reluctant leader and when Snoopy decides to take on the outdoors.