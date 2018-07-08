Greenville #1 team wins 7th/8th Grade Cross County League Tournament championship

The Greenville #1 team was crowned tournament champions on Sunday after defeating Ansonia 4-3 in the 2018 Girls 7th/8th Grade Cross County League Softball Tournament held at Stebbins Field. The team, sponsored by Fellers Classic Auto Restoration, won all three of its games against Brookville, Greenville #2 and West Milton in the winner’s bracket to reach the championship game. The Greenville team also won the tournanent title last year. See story and more photos on Page 2B.

