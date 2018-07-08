Plenty of action at the 7th/8th grade Girls Cross County League Softball Tournament this weekend

Ansonia’s Aubrey Noggler behind the plate
Ansonia’s Alyssa Noggler on the mound
Ansonia’s Alyssa Noggler readies to throw a pitch
Ansonia’s Denay Geesaman is safe at home during a game on Saturday.
Ansonia’s Kinsey Hartzell rounds second on her inside-the-park home run against Greenville’s #2 team on Saturday.
Ansonia’s Kinsey Hartzell is called safe at home after legging out an inside-the-park home run.
Greenville’s Maddie Thompson collides with Ansonia’s Lauren Burns at first base.
Hanna York of the Greenville #2 team slides safely across home plate in a game betwen the two Greenville teams on Saturday.
Sage Fellers of the Greenville #1 team awaits the throw to tag Hanna York of the Greenville #2 team on a steal attempt.
Cheyanne Hartsock of the Greenville #1 team fields a ground ball and runs to tag first base for an out.
Sage Fellers gets down a bunt for the Greenville #1 team.
Brianna Fellers (11) of the Greenville #1 team is safe at second as Kenna Jenkinson of the Greenville #2 team waits for the ball.
Kenna Jenkinson of the Greenville #2 team makes a throw to first for an out.
Suzi Blocher of the Greenville #1 team throws a pitch.
The two Greenville teams are opponents on the field, but friends off as they hug each other when the game is over.
Tri-Village’s Josie Camacho throws a pitch during one of the Patriots’ games on Saturday.
Tri-Village’s Kaylee Brewer sets and throws to first base after picking up a ground ball at third base.
