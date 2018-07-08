Posted on by

Plenty of action at the 7th/8th grade Girls Cross County League Softball Tournament this weekend


Ansonia’s Aubrey Noggler behind the plate

Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Ansonia’s Alyssa Noggler on the mound


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Ansonia’s Alyssa Noggler readies to throw a pitch


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Ansonia’s Denay Geesaman is safe at home during a game on Saturday.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Ansonia’s Kinsey Hartzell rounds second on her inside-the-park home run against Greenville’s #2 team on Saturday.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Ansonia’s Kinsey Hartzell is called safe at home after legging out an inside-the-park home run.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Greenville’s Maddie Thompson collides with Ansonia’s Lauren Burns at first base.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Hanna York of the Greenville #2 team slides safely across home plate in a game betwen the two Greenville teams on Saturday.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Sage Fellers of the Greenville #1 team awaits the throw to tag Hanna York of the Greenville #2 team on a steal attempt.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Cheyanne Hartsock of the Greenville #1 team fields a ground ball and runs to tag first base for an out.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Sage Fellers gets down a bunt for the Greenville #1 team.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Brianna Fellers (11) of the Greenville #1 team is safe at second as Kenna Jenkinson of the Greenville #2 team waits for the ball.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Kenna Jenkinson of the Greenville #2 team makes a throw to first for an out.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Suzi Blocher of the Greenville #1 team throws a pitch.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

The two Greenville teams are opponents on the field, but friends off as they hug each other when the game is over.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Tri-Village’s Josie Camacho throws a pitch during one of the Patriots’ games on Saturday.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

Tri-Village’s Kaylee Brewer sets and throws to first base after picking up a ground ball at third base.


Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

