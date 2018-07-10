Scott Broerman is the new athletic director at Versailles High School

VERSAILLES – For Scott Broerman, coming back to his hometown is a dream come true.

For the last five years, the 2005 Versailles graduate has been teaching and coaching at Brookville High School and was the school’s athletic director last year. On July 1, he officially began his time as the new athletic director for his alma mater.

“I was pretty excited when I got the job,” Broerman said. “I had so many positive memories from here and of the people who gave me so much when I was here that I wanted to be able to give back.

“Brookville was really good to me too and I hated to leave them, but there is no place like home,” he continued. “I don’t think there are any words to describe it.”

Broerman said he spent five years as a math teacher at Brookville while also being an assistant football coach for those same five years. For the last three years he was the varsity baseball coach and also coached at the junior high level in boys basketball and helped coach both junior high and high school track for the Blue Devils.

Broerman played both football and baseball for the Tigers and was a member of the Division V state champion football team his junior season in 2003. Having those experiences, playing for those coaches and having the math teachers he had at VHS helped to influence his career decisions.

“I was fortunate to have the coaches I had,” Broerman said specifically mentioning his football coach Al Hetrick, and baseball coaches Tim Blakeley and Tom Watren. “They were great to have around, but it was also some of my teachers, especially math teachers, that helped steer me toward being in education.”

Those teachers included Jacki Stonebraker, Ron Stewart and Gregg Niekamp.

“I was pretty fortunate and they are still my role models,” Broerman said. “The leadership skills I have learned from them all and also at Brookville is what led me to athletic administration.”

As far as where the next step for Versailles athletics is, Broerman said it is all about continuing to develop and support the kids.

“Versailles is definitely one of the top schools in the state,” Broerman said. “I think we just want to continuously improve and make the experiences positive for our kids. We need to continue to develop our coaches so that they can teach our kids about being good people as well as athletes.

“I think we have some of the best facilities in the state for a small school,” he continued. “We are very fortunate here to have the support of groups like the Friends of Hole Field for football and The Diamond Club for baseball. This community does a lot of work in support of our programs and these kids.”

Broerman is the youngest of four for parents Bob and Connie Broerman. He has two older sisters – Nichole (Class of 1993) and Holly (Class of 1998) and one older brother Chad (Class of 2001). Nichole was a track athlete for the Tigers and Chad played baseball and ran cross country.

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You also can follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

