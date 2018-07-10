Posted on by

Tri-Village hosts 7-on-7


The Tri-Village football team was hard at work Tuesday night as they hosted a three-way 7-on-7 practice with Middletown Christian and Gamble from Cincinnati. In the picture above, a Patriots offensive lineman goes up against a Middletown Christian defender. The high school football season will begin with full practices on July 30.

The Tri-Village football team was hard at work Tuesday night as they hosted a three-way 7-on-7 practice with Middletown Christian and Gamble from Cincinnati. In the picture above, a Patriots offensive lineman goes up against a Middletown Christian defender. The high school football season will begin with full practices on July 30.


Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

The Tri-Village football team was hard at work Tuesday night as they hosted a three-way 7-on-7 practice with Middletown Christian and Gamble from Cincinnati. In the picture above, a Patriots offensive lineman goes up against a Middletown Christian defender. The high school football season will begin with full practices on July 30.

The Tri-Village football team was hard at work Tuesday night as they hosted a three-way 7-on-7 practice with Middletown Christian and Gamble from Cincinnati. In the picture above, a Patriots offensive lineman goes up against a Middletown Christian defender. The high school football season will begin with full practices on July 30.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Tri-Village-football-1.jpgThe Tri-Village football team was hard at work Tuesday night as they hosted a three-way 7-on-7 practice with Middletown Christian and Gamble from Cincinnati. In the picture above, a Patriots offensive lineman goes up against a Middletown Christian defender. The high school football season will begin with full practices on July 30. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate