Tri-Village hosts 7-on-7

The Tri-Village football team was hard at work Tuesday night as they hosted a three-way 7-on-7 practice with Middletown Christian and Gamble from Cincinnati. In the picture above, a Patriots offensive lineman goes up against a Middletown Christian defender. The high school football season will begin with full practices on July 30.

