Greenville youth track camp continues to grow

There were more than 100 youth ages 4-14 participating in the week-long Greenville youth track camp this week at the Jennings Center Track & Field Complex at Greenville High School. At the conclusion of all the running event finals on Thursday, all the participants and coaches gathered for a group photo. GHS track coach Bill Plessinger (lying on the ground in front of the group) said the camp had about 40 participants when he first started it 18 years ago and it has “just grown and grown” over the years. Everyone of is high school athletes, he said, have gone through this youth camp. A story including meet results and more photos will appear next week in The Daily Advocate.

