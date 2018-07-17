Danielle Winner, Kurtis Rutschilling and Bailey Stammen recognized as scholar-athletes

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $164,750 in college scholarships to 191 recent high school graduates following selections made by each of the OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards. The OHSAA’s annual college scholarship program is now in its 26th year.

Versailles’ Danielle Winner was among seven athletes from the Southwest District to be recognized as an OHSAA scholar-athlete. She helped lead her basketball team to a 28-2 overall record and a perfect 9-0 mark in winning the Midwest Athletic Conference championship. The Tigers also won sectional, district and regional championships and was a state semifinalist in Division III. Winner averaged 11.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and was named to the Division III All-Ohio honorable mention list, as well as being named to the Midwest Ohio Conference first team.

Also from Versailles, Kurtis Rutschilling was recognized as a Southwest District Athletic Board scholar-athlete. He had a .429 batting average with 21 RBIs this past season and was named to the MAC first team. Ansonia’s Bailey Stammen also was recognized as an SWDAB scholar-athlete. She averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Tigers.

Thirty-six of the honorees will receive $1,000 awards from the OHSAA, including six (one from each district) who will receive an OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship. The remaining 155 award winners are from the six respective DABs and will receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000. The point system used in each district is described below. The OHSAA would like to thank Molten for contributing to the scholarship program.

“The accomplishments in the classroom and through interscholastic athletic competition of these 191 student-athletes represent the best of education-based athletics,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “The District Athletic Boards and OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools are excited to recognize these young leaders. We take great pride in the scholar-athlete program and the student-athletes throughout the state of Ohio.”

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; ACT or SAT scores; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district is based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.

2018 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients

Southwest District

Chet Dobson, Cincinnati Madeira – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Micah Fields, Hamilton Ross – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Korry Hamlin, Tipp City Bethel – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Marin Kline, Cincinnati Madeira – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Rachel Ploeger, Monroe – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Danielle Winner, Versailles – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Makul Sharma, Dayton Miami Valley – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete

Layla Al-Zubi, Cincinnati Indian Hill – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Brant Bandow, Anna – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ryan Bassler, West Alexandria Twin Valley South – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

James Brads, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Maggie Breitenstein, Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jaxie Brokamp, Cincinnati Mariemont – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jackson Coates, Bethel-Tate – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ben Coffaro, Cincinnati St. Xavier – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Spenser Cox, Cincinnati Madeira – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Marissa Davis, De Graff Riverside – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Justin Dirksen, Dayton Carroll – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Grace Edmonston, Cincinnati Christian – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Long Fa Lin, Vandalia Butler – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Peyton Fisher, Williamsburg – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Sydney Fleak, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Peyton Fleming, Springfield Kenton Ridge – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Heather Fryman, Wilmington – SWDAB Scholar- Athlete

Marie Gross, Kettering Archbishop Alter – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Danielle Hackney, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jordan Hardrick, Huber Heights Wayne – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Sarah Harter, Loveland – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Armania Heckenmueller, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Bobby Jefferson II, Cincinnati St. Xavier – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kameron Lee, Sidney Lehman Catholic – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Josephine Link, Hamilton Badin – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kaitlyn Mack, Casstown Miami East – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Clay Mastin, New Carlisle Tecumseh – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jackson Northrop, Cincinnati Mariemont – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Allison Parks, Bethel-Tate – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kennadie Reese, Jackson Center – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kaitlyn Scaggs, Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Rachel Shoemaker, Anna – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Bryce Sosby, Jackson Center – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Bailey Stammen, Ansonia – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Hayley Suchland, Springfield Northeastern – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Grace Tang, Mason – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Alexandra Taxter, Eaton – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Michael Uematsu, Mason – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Grant Wendel, Cincinnati Turpin – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Bailey Stammen https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Bailey-Stammen-PRINT.jpg Bailey Stammen Danielle Winner https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Danielle-Winner-PRINT.jpg Danielle Winner Kurtis Rutschilling https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_PRINT-Kurtis-Rutschilling.jpg Kurtis Rutschilling