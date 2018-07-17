Danielle Winner, Kurtis Rutschilling and Bailey Stammen recognized as scholar-athletes

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $164,750 in college scholarships to 191 recent high school graduates following selections made by each of the OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards. The OHSAA’s annual college scholarship program is now in its 26th year.
Versailles’ Danielle Winner was among seven athletes from the Southwest District to be recognized as an OHSAA scholar-athlete. She helped lead her basketball team to a 28-2 overall record and a perfect 9-0 mark in winning the Midwest Athletic Conference championship. The Tigers also won sectional, district and regional championships and was a state semifinalist in Division III. Winner averaged 11.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and was named to the Division III All-Ohio honorable mention list, as well as being named to the Midwest Ohio Conference first team.
Also from Versailles, Kurtis Rutschilling was recognized as a Southwest District Athletic Board scholar-athlete. He had a .429 batting average with 21 RBIs this past season and was named to the MAC first team. Ansonia’s Bailey Stammen also was recognized as an SWDAB scholar-athlete. She averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Tigers.
Thirty-six of the honorees will receive $1,000 awards from the OHSAA, including six (one from each district) who will receive an OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship. The remaining 155 award winners are from the six respective DABs and will receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000. The point system used in each district is described below. The OHSAA would like to thank Molten for contributing to the scholarship program.
“The accomplishments in the classroom and through interscholastic athletic competition of these 191 student-athletes represent the best of education-based athletics,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “The District Athletic Boards and OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools are excited to recognize these young leaders. We take great pride in the scholar-athlete program and the student-athletes throughout the state of Ohio.”
Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; ACT or SAT scores; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district is based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.
2018 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients
Southwest District
Chet Dobson, Cincinnati Madeira – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Micah Fields, Hamilton Ross – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Korry Hamlin, Tipp City Bethel – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Marin Kline, Cincinnati Madeira – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Rachel Ploeger, Monroe – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Danielle Winner, Versailles – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
Makul Sharma, Dayton Miami Valley – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete
Layla Al-Zubi, Cincinnati Indian Hill – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Brant Bandow, Anna – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Ryan Bassler, West Alexandria Twin Valley South – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
James Brads, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Maggie Breitenstein, Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Jaxie Brokamp, Cincinnati Mariemont – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Jackson Coates, Bethel-Tate – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Ben Coffaro, Cincinnati St. Xavier – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Spenser Cox, Cincinnati Madeira – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Marissa Davis, De Graff Riverside – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Justin Dirksen, Dayton Carroll – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Grace Edmonston, Cincinnati Christian – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Long Fa Lin, Vandalia Butler – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Peyton Fisher, Williamsburg – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Sydney Fleak, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Peyton Fleming, Springfield Kenton Ridge – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Heather Fryman, Wilmington – SWDAB Scholar- Athlete
Marie Gross, Kettering Archbishop Alter – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Danielle Hackney, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Jordan Hardrick, Huber Heights Wayne – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Sarah Harter, Loveland – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Armania Heckenmueller, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Bobby Jefferson II, Cincinnati St. Xavier – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Kameron Lee, Sidney Lehman Catholic – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Josephine Link, Hamilton Badin – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Kaitlyn Mack, Casstown Miami East – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Clay Mastin, New Carlisle Tecumseh – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Jackson Northrop, Cincinnati Mariemont – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Allison Parks, Bethel-Tate – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Kennadie Reese, Jackson Center – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Kaitlyn Scaggs, Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Rachel Shoemaker, Anna – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Bryce Sosby, Jackson Center – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Bailey Stammen, Ansonia – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Hayley Suchland, Springfield Northeastern – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Grace Tang, Mason – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Alexandra Taxter, Eaton – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Michael Uematsu, Mason – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Grant Wendel, Cincinnati Turpin – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete