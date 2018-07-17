SPORTS BRIEF: Versailles Tigerball Golf Scramble on Sunday

Versailles Tigerball Golf Scramble on Sunday

Registration is still being accepted for the Versailles Tigerball Golf Scramble which will be held with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start on Sunday, July 22 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles.

Fee is $50 for Stillwater guests, $30 for Stillwater members and just the dinner costs $15. The event is an 18-hole scramble for four-person teams with dinner follow at 6 p.m. There will be theme-oriented games, team mulligans, a skins game for golfers and prizes will be awarded for the men’s overall and mixed overall.

All proceeds will toward funding an overnight camp at Ohio Northern University as well as tackling equipment. For more information, contact VHS head football coach Adam Miller at adam.miller@vtigers.com.

