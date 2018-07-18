Rhodes running on dirt track

Ben Rhodes of Louisville, Ky., had the fastest qualifying lap Wednesday night for the 6th annual Eldora Dirt Derby NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 150 race at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg. His lap time was 20.737 seconds reaching a speed of 86.801 mph. Rhodes recently won the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 last Thursday at Kentucky Speedway. Race results for the Dirt Derby 150 were not available by press time. See Friday’s Daily Advocate for more on this event.

