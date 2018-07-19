SPORTS BRIEFS: Jenkinson to compete in Optimist International Junior Golf Championships

Jenkinson to compete in Optimist golf tournament

Kenna Jenkinson, a Greenville eighth-grader, will compete among the top junior golfers in the world from ages 10-18 in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship from July 22-27 at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The tournament brings together more than 700 young golfers from around the world to play in the annual event. Jenkinson will compete in the girls 13-14 age division.

The Optimist prides itself as an international event with players representing 43 states, six Canadian provinces and 28 total nations. Former champions and top finishers of the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship include PGA TOUR members Jonathan Byrd, Jason Day, Bill Haas and Jeff Overton in addition to LPGA members Stacy Lewis, Brooke Pancake, Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson. A number of other well-known professional golfers have participated in Optimist-sponsored championships including Ernie Els, Nancy Lopez, Davis Love III, Michelle McGann, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

The Optimist returns to PGA National Resort and Spa for the 22nd consecutive year. For of PGA National’s championship layouts are used for the event – the Palmer, Fazio, Estates and Squire courses. PGA National is home to the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic and has been host to the PGA Seniors Championship, the 1987 PGA Championship and the 10983 Ryder Cup.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with more than 2,900 Optimist Club’s around the world dedicated to “Bring Out the Best in Kids,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year. The Optimist Junior Golf program is one of the organization’s most prominent programs.

For results of the tournament and any more information, visit the website at www.optimist.org/golf.

Versailles Tigerball Golf Scramble on Sunday

Registration is still being accepted for the Versailles Tigerball Golf Scramble which will be held with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start on Sunday, July 22 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles.

Fee is $50 for Stillwater guests, $30 for Stillwater members and just the dinner costs $15. The event is an 18-hole scramble for four-person teams with dinner follow at 6 p.m. There will be theme-oriented games, team mulligans, a skins game for golfers and prizes will be awarded for the men’s overall and mixed overall.

All proceeds will toward funding an overnight camp at Ohio Northern University as well as tackling equipment. For more information, contact VHS head football coach Adam Miller at adam.miller@vtigers.com.

Tri-Village seeking head varsity softball coach

Tri-Village High School, a Division IV school in the Southwest District, is looking for a head softball coach for the 2019 season. Interested candidates should submit resume to Brad Gray, Athletic Director, via email to brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us.

Candidates are reminded that valid coaching credentials must be obtained before receiving Board of Education approval. Candidates must possess or have the ability to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all OHSAA coaching requirements. The selected candidate must pass all FBI/BCI background checks and complete all Ohio Department of Education Coaching requirements. Deadline: Until position is filled.

Greenville girl’s junior high tennis starting soon

Any Greenville junior high girls interested in getting ready to join the winning GHS girls’ tennis team when you get to high school should come out now and start practicing for the junior high season at open courts.

The open courts are held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the high school tennis courts. Everyone plays and no cuts are made. The 2017 GHS Lady Wave, which had an 18-2 record, needs to groom the next generation of players. Tennis is one of the best sports for fitness and can be played for life.

For more information, call or text Coach Suzie Brown at (937) 459-9219.

Darke County Fall Baseball accepting applications

The Darke County Fall Baseball League is now accepting applications for the 2018 season.

Cost is $70 per player ($50 for kids who played for Greenville in 2018). Players must be five years old and no older than 15 on Sept. 1, 2018 to be eligible. The league will provide hats and shirts.

All applications must be received by Aug. 1. Applications will not be accepted without payment and there are no refunds.

The regular season for ages 8U, 10U, 12U and 15U will be 10-12 games. One game on either Tuesday or Thursday with a 6 p.m. and then a doubleheader on Sunday (15U only plays doubleheader on Sunday). The season begins on Sept. 4 and ends with a tournament the weekend of Oct. 6-7.

For more information, contact Keith Heidrich at (937) 760-2008 or keith.heidrich@yahoo.com.

Darke County Chamber golf outing planned for Aug. 6

The 56th annual Darke County Chamber golf outing will be held on Monday, Aug. 6 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles.

The event is a four-person team best ball format with a shotgun start at 12:15 p.m. Check in begins at 11 a.m. Cost of the event is $400 per team and the fee includes greens fees, golf carts, lunch at 11 a.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m. Additional dinners cost $20 per person.

Registration deadline is July 31. There are also several sponsorship opportunities available.

For more information, contact the Chamber office at (937) 548-2102.

GGSA to hold fall softball registration dates

The Greenville Girls Softball Association will have two registration dates for its 2018 fall softball league.

Sign-ups will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 and 25 at the softball fields on S.R. 49. Cost of the league is $60 per player. The deadline to register is Aug. 25. Space is limited to the first 300 players or 28 teams on a first-come-first-serve basis. The 10U league is machine pitch and the 12U and 14U leagues are player pitch.

A player must not have attained the age of 15 prior to Jan. 1, 2018 in order to be eligible. The GGSA fall fast pitch league is for girls the age of 14 and under. The league is designed to introduce young girls to the game of fast pitch softball. The league will run for four weeks starting Dept. 9 and playing doubleheaders every Sunday ending Sept. 30.

For more information, contact Shawn Shaffer at (937) 459-9187, Eric Fellers at (937) 417-1560 or visit the league website at www.ggsaonline.com.

Kenna Jenkinson https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Kenna-Jenkinson-mug.jpg Kenna Jenkinson

Staff reports

To submit items for the sports briefs, please email them to sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

To submit items for the sports briefs, please email them to sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com