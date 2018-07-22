Angel Run 5k draws 400 runners for 21st annual event in North Star

NORTH STAR – The Angel Run 5k is about more than just running, especially for the Topp family.

The event began in 1998 in memory of Lynn Topp, who had gone out for a morning run in February 1998 and never returned home. A massive search went on for several weeks until she was found murdered.

“We do this every year because I feel it does keep her memory alive,” said Amy (Topp) Bateman. “Plus it gives back to this community when they were helping us in our time of need.”

All proceeds from the race will go to the North Star community to groups such as the North Star Fire Department and the North Star American Legion. Some of the proceeds also go toward a $750 scholarship handed out each year. This year’s scholarship winner was Bailey Stammen, an Ansonia graduate who will attend Wright State University. Past scholarship winners include Kelsey Westgerdes (2017), Michaela Tangeman and Hanna Niekamp (2016), Melinda Elizabeth Meiring (2015), Kenneth Barga (2014), Kristin Nicole DeMange (2012), Mandy Gerling (2008), Jordan Schlater (2007), Kylie Davis (2006), Jessica DeMange (2005) and Cheri Stammen (2004), according to the website.

“This race is to remember Lynn, but also to remember all lost loved ones,” Kent Topp said.

The race had 400 runners this year, according to Kent Topp which he said is about average. He added the race has had as high as 600 runners before.

This year’s race had two new champions. Luke Barga was the overall male champion and Emily Siegrist was the overall female champion.

Barga, who was the race runner-up in 2017, completed Sunday’s race in 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds. He was followed by Aaron Bruns (17:54.3) and Mic Barhorst (18:01.4) as the top three overall male finishers.

For Siegrist, she was third overall female a year ago. She won this year’s race with a time of 21:05.5. Jill Nagel (22:03.6) and last year’s female champion Crystal Barton (22:07.7) were second and third respectively.

2018 Angel Run 5k race results

(Top 3 placers in each age category)

Overall male

1. Luke Barga, 17:26.8

2. Aaron Bruns, 17:54.3

3. Mic Barhorst, 18:01.4

Male age 10 and under

1. H. Topp, 26:18.7

2. D. Barhorst, 26:35.3

3. E. Schmitmeyer, 28:26.0

Male age 11-14

1. Daniel Watcke, 19:03.6

2. Jack Grieshop, 21:02.6

3. Wesley George, 22:07.8

Male age 15-19

1. Jon Albers, 18:58.0

2. Logan Warner, 19:30.6

3. Zane Barhorst, 20:22.2

Male age 20-24

1. Ted Trzaska, 20:28.7

2. Austin Bergman, 25:01.5

Male age 25-29

1. Timothy Lowman, 20:15.5

2. Cody Topp, 24:07.3

3. Eric Seger, 24:29.2

Male age 30-34

1. Brooks Topp, 20:38.1

2. Benjamin Hill, 22:40.8

3. Eric Grilliot, 22:54.7

Male age 35-39

1. David Graham, 22:24.4

2. Andrew Meese, 22:42.3

3. Kent Borchers, 25:11.6

Male age 40-44

1. Kyle Minnich, 18:41.5

2. Justin Marshall, 20:01.8

3. Demetrius Lewis, 20:14.6

Male age 45-49

1. Joey Hoover, 19:13.4

2. Chad Stucke, 24:02.8

3. Terry Neal, 25:23.6

Male age 50-54

1. Mike Thomas, 19:05.4

2. Dennis Eckstein, 22:53.5

3. David Grieshop, 25:13.0

Male age 55-59

1. Tom Wentworth, 21:39.0

2. Bill Haber, 22:28.8

3. Jeff Schlater, 25:07.8

Male age 60-64

1. Rick Moore, 21:27.6

2. David Mikesell, 22:21.8

3. Ivan Steinke, 23:09.1

Male age 65-69

1. Richard Barton, 22:20.0

2. Randy Bashore, 24:34.4

3. Gary Moore, 31:33.0

Male age 70 and over

1. Ron Griffitts, 26:23.9

2. Ron Argabright, 29:14.6

3. Patrick Barga, 36:55.6

Overall female

1. Emily Siegrist, 21:05.5

2. Jill Nagel, 22:03.6

3. Crystal Barton, 22:07.7

Female age 10 and under

1. R. Schmitmeyer, 30:07.1

2. E. Barga, 30:41.9

3. H. Moore, 32:11.6

Female age 11-14

1. B. Arnold, 22:11.4

2. Madelyn Holzapfel, 23:05.8

3. A. Stammen, 23:12.3

Female age 15-19

1. MacKenzie Bohman, 22:16.2

2. Lexie DeMange, 26:10.5

3. Madison Dirksen, 31:04.4

Female age 20-24

1. Cassie Jutte, 24:53.4

2. Josie Barga, 26:13.7

3. Rita Kremer, 27:15.9

Female age 25-29

1. Cindy Hill, 27:28.9

2. Angela Borgerding, 27:30.1

3. Ali Huber, 28:12.6

Female age 30-34

1. Kimberly Seger, 26:57.7

2. Kristin Manger, 28:08.7

3. Karla Young, 28:25.4

Female age 35-39

1. Amber Neal, 23:55.6

2. Lisa Heckman, 25:04.6

3. Ami Anthony, 25:54.8

Female age 40-44

1. Jennifer Warner, 22:11.6

2. Jackie Kemper, 23:16.0

3. Sabrina Riley, 25:13.8

Female age 45-49

1. Teri Samples, 26:01.2

2. Kitty Davis, 26:15.1

3. Ruth Barga, 27:03.8

Female age 50-54

1. Denise Jutte, 31:41.3

2. Darlene Scott, 32:22.5

3. Melissa Fraley, 33:07.6

Female age 55-59

1. Shelly Haber, 25:18.7

2. Tammy Holley, 28:20.4

3. Gloria Burns, 30:21.2

Female age 60-64

1. Connie Harshbarger, 25:41.7

2. Arlene Luttmer, 32:36.0

3. Jessica Weaver, 36:10.3

Female age 65-69

1. Mary Siegrist, 26:48.6

2. Rebecca Shumaker, 33:46.4

3. Brenda Nickol, 36:31.1

Female age 70 and over

1. Bernice Heim, 42:33.0

2. Gay Hunter, 43:30.7

3. Dinah Reigelsperger, 54:57.0

Luke Barga crossed the finish line ahead of everyone else to win the 21st annual Angel Run 5k race on Sunday in North Star. Barga’s time was 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Angel-Run-1.jpg Luke Barga crossed the finish line ahead of everyone else to win the 21st annual Angel Run 5k race on Sunday in North Star. Barga’s time was 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Emily Siegrist was the top overall female in the 21st annual Angel Run 5k on Sunday in North Star. She crossed the finish line in a time of 21 minutes, 5.5 seconds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Angel-Run-2.jpg Emily Siegrist was the top overall female in the 21st annual Angel Run 5k on Sunday in North Star. She crossed the finish line in a time of 21 minutes, 5.5 seconds. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Team Attiegirl won the overall team championship on Sunday at the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. Team GTI was second and Team Heckman was third. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Angel-Run-3.jpg Team Attiegirl won the overall team championship on Sunday at the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. Team GTI was second and Team Heckman was third. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate The top three overall females in the 21st annual Angel Run 5k on Sunday were (left to right): Crystal Barton (thid place), Emily Siegrist (first place) and Jill Nagel (second place). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Angel-Run-4.jpg The top three overall females in the 21st annual Angel Run 5k on Sunday were (left to right): Crystal Barton (thid place), Emily Siegrist (first place) and Jill Nagel (second place). Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Mic Barhorst (left) was the third-place finisher in the overall male category and Aaron Bruns (right) was runner-up in the overall male category on Sunday at the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. Overall male champion Luke Barga is not pictured. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Angel-Run-5.jpg Mic Barhorst (left) was the third-place finisher in the overall male category and Aaron Bruns (right) was runner-up in the overall male category on Sunday at the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. Overall male champion Luke Barga is not pictured. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Crystal Barton (front right) checks here time as she leads a large group of runners toward the finish line on Sunday in the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Angel-Run-6.jpg Crystal Barton (front right) checks here time as she leads a large group of runners toward the finish line on Sunday in the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Lucas Stammen (left) and M. Barga (right) battled all the way to the finish line on Sunday in the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Angel-Run-7.jpg Lucas Stammen (left) and M. Barga (right) battled all the way to the finish line on Sunday in the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate A large group of runners finished strong down the stretch on Sunday in the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Angel-Run-8.jpg A large group of runners finished strong down the stretch on Sunday in the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate These young friends had some fun posing for pictures during the awards ceremony on Sunday at the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Angel-Run-9.jpg These young friends had some fun posing for pictures during the awards ceremony on Sunday at the 21st annual Angel Run 5k in North Star. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

