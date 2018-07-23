Annie Oakley Golf Tournament supports Cancer Association of Darke County

GREENVILLE – The 37th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament continues its support of the Cancer Association of Darke County.

There were 24 teams at the event Monday held at Turtle Creek Golf Course, and there would be more than 130 people attending the dinner banquet afterward, according to tournament chairman Ed Curry.

“Since 1994 when the Cancer Association of Darke County was formed, this tournament solely supported that,” Curry said. “Since that time through last year we have raised $354,000 with every dime of it going to cancer patients right here in Darke County.

“The other unique thing is we give away a car for a hole-in-one and all four of the car dealers here are involved in that,not just one or two,” he added.

Tournament winners were not known before press time, but will appear in The Daily Advocate at a later date.

In 2007, the tournament committee began a tournament Hall of Fame where each year an individual or group is honored with induction. This year’s inductee is Greenville Federal.

“The main plaque stays in the Cancer Association’s office and the inductee(s) also get one,” Curry said. “It is just another way for us to honor and thank those organizations and individuals who have been supporters of the tournament whether it be financially or through effort and participation.”

Curry said he has played in each of the 37 tournaments and has been chairman of the committee for the last 21 years.

“And they all have been right here at Turtle Creek,” Curry said.

