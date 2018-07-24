YMCA gymnasts earn medals at nationals

The Darke County YMCA gymnastics team brought home six medals from national competition held recently at Seagate Convention Center in Toledo.

Ten gymnasts qualified for the event to represent the YMCA of Darke County. A total of 105 teams competed, comprising approximately 2,300 gymnasts.

The competing gymnasts for the Y were Acacia Wilson, Patience Wilson and Sara Loudy in Level 3; Kyrie Unger, Alia Hunt, Claire Royer and Sophie Mills in Level 4; Lydia Knepshield and Taelen Unger in Level 6; and Samantha Short and Kristen Short in Level 8.

In Level 3, Patience Wilson earned fifth place on vault.

In Level 4, Claire Royer earned 10th place on bars. Kyrie Unger placed 10th on floor and third on vault.

In Level 6, Lydia Knepshield placed sixth on balance beam.

In Level 8, Kristen Short placed third on balance beam.

The team coach is Madison Myers, and Tessa Schatz has been assistant coach.