Kyle Ahrens selected to NABC Honors Court

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Kyle Ahrens, a 2015 Versailles graduate, is one of two Michigan State University men’s basketball players to be honored recently when The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2017-18 NABC Honors Court, which recognizes those men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season.

Ahrens, an advertising management major and junior at MSU, was joined by redshirt sophomore Conner George, a communication major, as honorees. In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. They must be a junior or senior and a varsity player, carry a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2017-18 academic year, must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution and a member of an NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA Division I school with an NABC member coach.

In two seasons at Michigan State, Ahrens (6-6, 210) has played in 60 games with four starts. He has scored 118 points (2.0 points per game), grabbed 55 rebounds and averaged a little more than six minutes per game. He also has a .426 shooting percentage (40-of-94), a .328 3-point shooting percentage (19-of-58) and is shooting .731 from the free throw line (19-of-26).

Kyle Ahrens https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Kyle-Ahrens-mug-1.jpg Kyle Ahrens