Arcanum announces athletic pass prices for fall and winter sports seasons

The Arcanum High School Athletic Department has announced athletic pas prices for the 2018-19 fall and winters sports seasons.

Student passes are $35 for both fall and winter seasons. They are $20 for either the fall or winter season. Adult passes are $100 for both seasons and $85 for one. Family passes will also be available for individuals who reside in the same household and can be purchased at $200 for both seasons and $150 for one season. Persons who are 65 years and older will receive free admission to events.

Pass Plus passes will be available again this year. Pass Plus includes admission to an event and reserved seating. Fall Pass Plus for an individual is $30 and $15 for individuals age 65 and older and $15 per person for a family. Winter Pass Plus will not be available until after Nov. 15. Prices are $80 for an individual, $40 for ages 65 and older and $40 per person for a family.

Athletic passes will be available to purchase on the following dates:

Monday, Aug. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the cafetorium

Thursday, Aug. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafetorium

Friday, Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the ticket gate of the high school football game against Jamestown Greeneview.

Tickets can also be purchased from Athletic Secretary Sheryl Kramer in her office once the new school year begins.

For more information, contact the athletic department at (937) 692-5032.

