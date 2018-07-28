BCADC 5k race raises funds to help educate women on breast cancer awareness and prevention

GREENVILLE – Downtown Greenville was a sea of pink on Saturday morning.

The 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k took off from the Annie Oakley statue with 448 participants. The event raises money for women primarily to educate them on breast cancer awareness and to help with prevention such as screenings and other services they may need, according to Terri Flood, Director of Business Development an Marketing at Wayne Health Care.

“The money raised goes toward the Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County group, which is a nonprofit that helps fund women who maybe don’t have the funds to get the screening they need, or to help with treatment or transportation and different things like that,” Flood said.

Jill Brown, Cancer Coordinator at Wayne Health Care, said there are many ways the organization helps women.

“We help women financially if their insurance isn’t paying, or for post-surgical prosthetic or anything they need,” Brown said. “This is all for breast cancer survivors, people who are currently fighting, in honor of or in memory of someone. We do it all for them. It is a shame so many people need it, but it is a good thing we do this because they do need it.”

Brown did not know a total of funds raised by the race, but she did say that in each of the last couple of years they have raised more than $10,000, which has gone to help hundreds of women.

“This is our only fundraiser of the year and it takes a lot of volunteers so we just want to give a big thank you to everyone out here,” Brown said as she pointed toward a group of men dressed in pink walking through the downtown area. “The Pink Mile Men are out here doing this for a good cause. Each one of them have a reason why they are out here. A mother or grandmother who was afflicted so they do this for them and I think that is awesome.

“I’m sure many of our runners and walkers have a ‘why’ too,” she continued. “We even had a walker with four generations of family out here today and that was awesome to see as well.”

James Overholser was the overall male race champion. He crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 34.6 seconds and was followed by Sean Roan (17:43.4) in second place and Riley Emerick (17:46.7) in third place. The overall female race champion was Erin Brooks. She crossed the finish line in 20:24.4 and was followed by Isabelle Rammel (20:50.5) in second place and Jeanne Homan (22:57.8) in third place.

See the results below for the top 3 runners in each age category:

2018 Breast Cancer Awareness 5k results

(Top 3 placers in each age category)

Male overall

1. James Overholser, 17:34.6

2. Sean Roan, 17:43.4

3. Riley Emerick, 17:46.7

Male age 10 and under

1. J. Ross, 29:32.8

2. G. Willman, 31:47.0

3. E. Willman, 32:03.8

Male age 11-14

1. Seth Shaffer, 19:31.0

2. Noah Stevens, 20:34.3

3. Bryson Hoober, 20:44.8

Male age 15-19

1. Alex Subler, 19:00.5

2. Noah Shook, 19:08.2

3. Gabriel Stevens, 19:26.4

Male age 20-24

1. Zach Dirmeyer, 23:28.4

2. Chad Hudkins, 27:15.7

3. Jacob Miller, 29:17.6

Male age 25-29

1. Cody Evans, 21:46.7

2. Craig Muhlenkamp, 22:29.5

3. Marcus Bingham, 30:36.1

Male age 30-34

1. Jonathan Wright, 22:05.9

2. Dustin Hartzell, 24:55.4

3. Michael Metz, 25:04.3

Male age 35-39

1. Jason Muhlenkamp, 19:36.6

2. Jonathan Sando, 20:47.8

3. Nathan Bowen, 24:25.1

Male age 40-44

1. Justin Marshall, 19:47.5

2. Jeramie Stevens, 21:58.6

3. Shawn Priem, 21:59.5

Male age 45-49

1. Joey Hoover, 19:17.2

2. Terry Neal, 24:52.1

3. Jeff Adams, 25:03.7

Male age 50-54

1. John Unger, 21:33.6

2. Scott Snell, 21:43.7

3. Dennis Eckstein, 23:07.9

Male age 55-59

1. Jeff McDaniel, 19:43.8

2. Dan Homan, 21:05.2

3. Bill Haber, 22:12.3

Male age 60-64

1. Jon Hein, 22:58.8

2. Ivan Steinke, 23:01.6

3. Anonymous participant, 24:42.3

Male age 65-69

1. Randy Bashore, 24:30.6

2. Rainee Reigle, 34:09.1

3. Ted Finnarn, 52:24.4

Male age 70 and older

1. Ron Griffitts, 30:36.3

2. Patrick Barga, 37:16.0

3. Lee Emrick, 43:51.1

Female overall

1. Erin Brooks, 20:24.4

2. Isabelle Rammel, 20:50.5

3. Jeanne Homan, 22:57.8

Female age 10 and under

1. L. Force, 31:39.8

2. J. Johnston, 31:56.0

3. E. Sando, 32:25.8

Female age 11-14

1. Arianne Garrison, 23:30.2

2. Brooklyn Lavy, 27:22.5

3. Brooklyn Miras, 28:47.0

Female age 15-19

1. Lauren Dull, 24:43.1

2. Mara Wetzel, 26:08.8

3. Lauren Lavy, 27:13.9

Female age 20-24

1. Alexandra Lander, 30:21.1

2. Mackenzie Dirmeyer, 32:02.0

3. McKenzie Sharritts, 32:51.2

Female age 25-29

1. Jillian Witters, 24:31.9

2. Sharlenae Collingsworth, 25:24.8

3. Jessica Wright, 26:14.7

Female age 30-34

1. Laura Moore, 25:48.4

2. Kellie Eikenberry, 27:36.2

3. Nicole Moneysmith, 27:49.1

Female age 35-39

1. Amber Neal, 23:39.0

2. Kelly Priem, 23:50.1

3. Aleisha Sanders, 24:09.6

Female age 40-44

1. Sabrina Riley, 24:28.1

2. Nikki Pearson, 29:00.9

3. Amanda Hudkins, 29:44.6

Female age 45-49

1. Kitty Davis, 26:09.3

2. Stephanie Lind, 29:18.5

3. Tammy Watts, 31:57.5

Female age 50-54

1. Melissa Fraley, 32:06.0

2. Danesa Borgerding, 34:46.8

3. Joan Heitkamp, 38:23.3

Female age 55-59

1. Shelly Haber, 25:06.2

2. Cheryl Collins, 26:59.1

3. Melinda Gray, 28:37.5

Female age 60-64

1. Connie Harshbarger, 25:55.0

2. Terry McCann, 28:37.5

3. Kathy Barton, 28:38.9

Female age 65-69

1. Susan Fowble, 30:54.2

2. Rebecca Shumaker, 33:49.5

3. Brenda Nickol, 34:38.9

Female age 70 and older

1. Marty Schipfer, 48:53.3

2. Eileen Levering, 50:44.5

3. Louise Shade, 55:57.5

Runners take off from the start line near the Annie Oakley statue heading west through downtown Greenville Saturday morning for the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Breast-Cancer-5k-1.jpg Runners take off from the start line near the Annie Oakley statue heading west through downtown Greenville Saturday morning for the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate James Overholser was the first runner to cross the finish line on Saturday morning for the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k. He was the overall male champion with a time of 17 minutes, 34.6 seconds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Breast-Cancer-5k-2.jpg James Overholser was the first runner to cross the finish line on Saturday morning for the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k. He was the overall male champion with a time of 17 minutes, 34.6 seconds. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Erin Brooks was the overall female race champion crossing the finish line in 20 minutes, 24.4 seconds Saturday morning in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k in downtown Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Breast-Cancer-5k-3.jpg Erin Brooks was the overall female race champion crossing the finish line in 20 minutes, 24.4 seconds Saturday morning in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k in downtown Greenville. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Sean Roan was the overall male runner-up with a time of 17 minutes, 43.4 seconds on Saturday in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k in downtown Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Breast-Cancer-5k-4.jpg Sean Roan was the overall male runner-up with a time of 17 minutes, 43.4 seconds on Saturday in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k in downtown Greenville. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Isabelle Rammel was the overall female runner-up on Saturday in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k. She finished the race in 20 minutes, 50.5 seconds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Breast-Cancer-5k-5.jpg Isabelle Rammel was the overall female runner-up on Saturday in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k. She finished the race in 20 minutes, 50.5 seconds. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate A group of men who walked through downtown Greenville dressed in pink collecting donations to help raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer took a little break on their float while they waited for the parade to get to the downtown area. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Breast-Cancer-5k-6.jpg A group of men who walked through downtown Greenville dressed in pink collecting donations to help raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer took a little break on their float while they waited for the parade to get to the downtown area. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate These runners did a little stretching after crossing the finish line Saturday morning in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k in downtown Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Breast-Cancer-5k-7.jpg These runners did a little stretching after crossing the finish line Saturday morning in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k in downtown Greenville. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Greenville High School cross country coach Stephanie Lind was all smiles Saturday morning as she neared the finish line of the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Breast-Cancer-5k-8.jpg Greenville High School cross country coach Stephanie Lind was all smiles Saturday morning as she neared the finish line of the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate This group of runners nears the finish line of the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k on Saturday morning in downtown Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Breast-Cancer-5k-9.jpg This group of runners nears the finish line of the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k on Saturday morning in downtown Greenville. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Lauren Dull (right) runs alongside an anonymous participant as they both near the finish line on Saturday morning in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Breast-Cancer-5k-10.jpg Lauren Dull (right) runs alongside an anonymous participant as they both near the finish line on Saturday morning in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

