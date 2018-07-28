High school football season about to begin

Arcanum’s quarterback throws a pass during the Trojans’ final 7-on-7 practice with Fort Recovery last Thursday at Arcanum. Monday is the first official day of practice for high school football teams in Ohio. The first two days are helmets only followed by two days of helmets and shoulder pads and then teams can begin full contact. The first scrimmage games for Darke County teams will be held Aug. 7 and the regular season for all Darke County teams kicks off on Friday, Aug. 24.

Arcanum’s quarterback throws a pass during the Trojans’ final 7-on-7 practice with Fort Recovery last Thursday at Arcanum. Monday is the first official day of practice for high school football teams in Ohio. The first two days are helmets only followed by two days of helmets and shoulder pads and then teams can begin full contact. The first scrimmage games for Darke County teams will be held Aug. 7 and the regular season for all Darke County teams kicks off on Friday, Aug. 24.