SPORTS BRIEF: Sports passes go on sale at Tri-Village next week

Tri-Village searching for assistant football coach

Tri-Village is looking to fill an open position for assistant varsity football coach as soon as possible.

The deadline to apply for this position will be Aug. 9. Please contact Robert Burk, head football coach, at robert_burk@tri-village.k12.oh.us or Brad Gray, Athletic Director, at brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us if interested.

Candidates will either need to have or need to obtain all required OHSAA coaching permits and complete a background check.

Tri-Village sports passes on sale next week

Tri-Village will be selling home sports passes for the 2018-19 school year beginning Monday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through Friday through the month of August. Once school begins, passes will be sold during regular school hours.

Pass prices are as follows:

Family All Sports Pass (Family of 4) – $250.00

* $25.00 Per Additional Pass ~ $25.00 for an Assigned Seat

Student All Sports Pass – $50.00

Adult All Sports Pass – $100.00

Lifetime Senior Citizen All Sports – $75.00

Fall Sports Family Pass (Family of 4) – $150.00

Winter Sports Family Pass (Family of 4) – $150.00

$25.00 Per Additional Pass

$25.00 for an Assigned Seat

$30.00 for an Assigned Seatback (Football Only)

*Family Passes ONLY includes immediate family members that live in your home. It does not include cousins, aunts, uncles, or grandparents.

**Additional family members (more than 4) will add to price of family pass.

Make Checks Payable To:

Tri-Village Athletics

For more information or to buy your pass, contact Brad Gray, Tri-Village Athletic Director by email at brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us or by phone at (937) 996-1511 ext. 208.

Season Tickets will be on sale starting Aug. 6 in the central office. Assigned seats will only be available until the first home boys basketball game. Assigned seats from last year will be reserved for the previous purchaser until September 30th. After that date, they will be first come, first serve. Football assigned seats and assigned seatbacks will start Aug. 6. Season tickets are not good for Jamborees, invitational/holiday tournaments, CCC tournaments, or OHSAA tournaments

$6 – High School Events

$4 – Junior High School Events

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Tri-Village-logo-PRINT-2.jpg

To submit items for the sports briefs, please email them to sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com.

To submit items for the sports briefs, please email them to sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com.