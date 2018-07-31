Other fall sports can begin the 2018 season today

Now that football has begun, what about the other fall high school sports?

In the fall, Darke County schools compete in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls golf, girls tennis, girls volleyball and boys and girls cross country. All fall sports other than football can begin their first practice/tryouts today, Aug. 1.

Here are a few important dates to make note of:

Aug. 4 – first contest allowed for boys and girls golf

Aug. 10 – first contest allowed for girls tennis

Aug. 17 – first contest allowed for boys and girls soccer

Aug. 18 – first contest allowed for girls volleyball

Aug. 20 – first contest allowed for football and boys and girls cross country

As far as scrimmages and preview events go for the other fall sports, golf is allowed one scrimmage and one exhibition match at any time during the season. Girls tennis is allowed one scrimmage prior to the first match. Soccer is allowed four scrimmages after practice begins plus one preview event. Girls volleyball is allowed five scrimmages after practice begins plus one preview event. Cross country does not have any scrimmages, but the OHSAA does host a preseason invitational beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18 at National Trail Raceway, the home of the state cross country meet.

Each sport is also allowed a specific number of regular season contests. For golf, the number is 20. Soccer and cross country are allowed 16 matches and girls tennis and girls volleyball are allowed 22. Football, of course, has 10 regular season games.

The state tournament dates for fall sports other than football are as follows:

Oct. 12-13: Div. II and III boys golf and Div. II girls golf (at Ohio State Scarlet and Gray and North Star golf courses)

Oct. 19-20: Div. I boys and girls golf (at Ohio State Scarlet and Gray Course)

Oct. 19-20: Div. I and II girls tennis (at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason)

Nov. 3: Div. I, II and III boys and girls cross country (at National Trail Raceway i n Hebron)

Nov. 6-7: Div. I, II and III boys and girls soccer state semifinals

Nov. 9-10: Div. I, II and III boys and girls state finals (at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus)

Nov. 8-10: Div. I, II, III and IV state semifinals and finals (at Wright State University’sNutter Center)

Versailles’ Connor VanSkyock watches his ball during a 2017 golf match. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Connor-VanSkyock-PRINT2.jpg Versailles’ Connor VanSkyock watches his ball during a 2017 golf match. File photos Franklin-Monroe’s Corina Conley gets a tip over the net in this 2017 girls volleyball match. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Corina-Conley-PRINT.jpg Franklin-Monroe’s Corina Conley gets a tip over the net in this 2017 girls volleyball match. File photos Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel competes during a cross country meet last season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Isabelle-Rammel-PRINT.jpg Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel competes during a cross country meet last season. File photos