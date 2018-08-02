Ansonia football working for return trip to the postseason

ANSONIA – Just like every other high school football team in Darke County, Ansonia head coach Eugene Hoening said he was excited to get the season started this week.

Hoening is entering his 38th year leading the Tigers program. He took them to the playoffs last year and that is among several goals he has set for the team again this season.

“I can’t believe another season is here already,” Hoening said after practice Thursday morning. “Where did the summer go?

“Practice has gone really well this first week,” he continued. “The weather has been really nice and not the typical hot weather football yet. But I’m sure we will get some of that heat before two-a-days are over.”

Ansonia’s numbers are a little down this season with 25 kids out for football. It’s just something you have to live with at a small school, Hoening said.

“One reason our numbers are down is we didn’t get a lot of freshmen out this year,” Hoening said. “That happens when you are a school as small as we are. You get a class that is small or doesn’t have many boys in it then your numbers are going to be down.”

Winning the Cross County Conference would be another goal Hoening has for this team. The Tigers were 6-2 in conference play last year which was good enough for fourth place in the 12-team league. The Tigers came in behind Miami East (8-0), Tipp City Bethel (7-1) and Fort Loramie (7-1).

“Getting back to the playoffs and winning the conference are absolutely our expectation, but they are everyone else’s expectations too,” Hoening said.

Ansonia scrimmage schedule

Aug. 7 – Miami East at Ansonia, 6 p.m.

Aug. 10 – Ansonia, Dayton Jefferson, Dayton Meadowdale at Mississinawa Valley, 5 p.m.

Aug. 17 – Springfield Central Catholic at Ansonia, 7 p.m.

Ansonia playoff history

The Tigers made the postseason in 2017 for the first time since 2010. It was the sixth time in school history Ansonia made the playoffs. The Tigers have a combined postseason record of 3-6 in those six years.

By the numbers

38 – This will be the 38th season Eugene Hoening has been head coach at Ansonia

210 – Number of wins Hoening has in his career with the Tigers

8 – Numbers of starters that graduated last year

Division and regional assignments

A list of the 2018 division and regional football assignments for the seven Darke County schools:

Ansonia – Division VII, Region 28

Arcanum – Division VI, Region 24

Bradford – Division VII, Region 28

Greenville – Division III, Region 12

Mississinawa Valley – Division VII, Region 28

Tri-Village – Division VII, Region 28

Versailles – Division V, Region 18

The Ansonia offense runs through a few plays during practice on Thursday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Ansonia-football-1.jpg The Ansonia offense runs through a few plays during practice on Thursday. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Veteran Ansonia football coach Eugene Hoening gives some instruction to his players during practice on Thursday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Ansonia-football-2.jpg Veteran Ansonia football coach Eugene Hoening gives some instruction to his players during practice on Thursday morning. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate The quarterback-running back exchange works pretty well on this play during Ansonia’s football practice on Thursday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Ansonia-football-3.jpg The quarterback-running back exchange works pretty well on this play during Ansonia’s football practice on Thursday morning. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Ansonia football players ran through a challenging obstacle course at the end of practice on Thursday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Ansonia-football-4.jpg Ansonia football players ran through a challenging obstacle course at the end of practice on Thursday. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Ansonia football player Hunter Muir carries a tackling dummy as part of a challenging obstacle course at the end of practice on Thursday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Ansonia-football-5.jpg Ansonia football player Hunter Muir carries a tackling dummy as part of a challenging obstacle course at the end of practice on Thursday. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

