SPORTS BRIEF: Cross County Cannons to hold tryouts for 2019 season

Cross County Cannons to hold tryouts for 2019 season

The 2019 Cross County Cannons Fastpitch Softball program will hold tryouts on two different weekends.

On Aug. 4-5, the tryout schedule is as follows: 10U and 14U will tryout from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and the 12U and 16U/18U tryouts will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The next weekend, Aug, 11-12, tryouts for 10U and 12U will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and tryouts for 14U and 16U/18U will be from 11a.m. to noon.

All tryouts will be held at the Bradford High School softball complex.

For more information, send a text to (937) 418-9651 or an email to crosscountycannons@yahoo.com.

To submit items for sports briefs, please email them to sports editor Skip Weaver at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

