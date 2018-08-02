Posted on by

SPORTS BRIEF: Cross County Cannons to hold tryouts for 2019 season


The 2019 Cross County Cannons Fastpitch Softball program will hold tryouts on two different weekends.

On Aug. 4-5, the tryout schedule is as follows: 10U and 14U will tryout from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and the 12U and 16U/18U tryouts will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The next weekend, Aug, 11-12, tryouts for 10U and 12U will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and tryouts for 14U and 16U/18U will be from 11a.m. to noon.

All tryouts will be held at the Bradford High School softball complex.

For more information, send a text to (937) 418-9651 or an email to crosscountycannons@yahoo.com.

To submit items for sports briefs, please email them to sports editor Skip Weaver at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

