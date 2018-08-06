Franklin-Monroe’s Claire Haviza places 4th at Covington Lady Buccs Invitational

PIQUA – It was the perfect way to start the season for Franklin-Monroe’s Claire Haviza.

The junior shot an 89 – a personal best score – to place fourth overall as an individual Monday in the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

“I‘m really proud of that 89 today,” Haviza said after receiving her fourth-place medal. “I worked really hard over the summer so I think the 89 was deserved especially for the beginning of the season. It is my personal-best score and I just hope it continues to get better.”

Her previous best score of 92 came during a tournament she won this summer in Winchester, Ind. Haviza also played in several Southern Ohio PGA events, she said.

She started on hole No. 18 in the shotgun format and proceeded to play the front nine with a 41. She finished on the back with a 48.

“I had a rough drive to start but then I got it figured out and got a few birdies,” said Haviza, who finished with four birdies on the day. “That calmed me down a little bit and gave me more confidence going forward.”

F-M coach Kip Gray was pretty proud of his No. 1 player.

“She is driving the ball so well,” Gray said. “She was able to get up and down from just about everywhere. Getting fourth place individually today is a fantastic start to the season.

“She has been progressing every year,” he continued. “She has seen that steady progress from her freshman to sophomore year and now to her junior year. It is great to see.”

The overall medalist for the tournament was National Trail’s Makenna Jones with a 74. She was followed by St. Henry’s Ellen Naumann (79), Fort Loramie’s Eva Bolin (87) then Haviza with an 89 and Arcanum’s Lexi Unger was fifth with a 90. Rounding out the top 10 individuals were Piqua’s Kelsey Bachman (90) in sixth place, Miami East’s Paige Lawson (90) in seventh, Fort Loramie’s Amy Eilerman (92) in eighth, Anna’s Breah Kuck (92) in ninth and Versailles’ Morgan Heitkamp (93) in 10th place.

St. Henry won the team title with a 394. Runner-up was National Trail with a 396 followed by Fort Loramie (398), New Bremen (401), Versailles (404), Miami East (405), Greenville (421), Troy (421), Piqua (437), Arcanum (439), Anna (440), Franklin-Monroe (458), Bethel (482) and Covington (521).

Versailles was led by Heitkamp with a 93. Also contributing to the team score was Morgan Barlage (98), Maddie Durham (100) and Alexis Jay (113).

After Unger’s 90, Madison Mankin (115), Sidney Artz (115) and Maddy Wogoman (119) contributed to the Trojans’ team score.

The rest of the scores for the Jets were Breanna Lavy (115), Ally Warner (121) and Josie Patrick (133).

The top four scores for Greenville, which was playing in its second tournament of the season after competing at National Trail on Saturday, were Jada Garland (100), Kylie Beam (105), Jessica Mortensen (106) and Makenzi Glancy (110).

“There were some signs of improvement, but there is plenty of room to get better,” Greenville coach Tracy Haines said. “It could have been better, but we’ll take it for the second match of the year.”

PREP ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

Wright leads Arcanum to season-opening win

The Trojans won their opening match of the season on Monday topping host Fort Recovery 187-205 at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Junior Kendall Wright shot a 40 with one birdie and four pars to lead Arcanum. Other scores for the Trojans were Evan Atchley with a 47, Carter Gray and Cade Brubaker both with 50’s, Trevor Bailey with a 52 and Jack Shannon with a 54.

Arcanum will be in action again Wednesday in the Kendig Memorial at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

GIRLS GOLF

Garland leads Greenville at National Trail Invite

Greenville senior Jada Garland shot a 95 to lead the Lady Wave in the season-opening National Trail Invitational on Saturday.

Greenville finished fourth among the teams at the tournament with a 429 team score. Also contributing for the Lady Waves was Jessica Mortensen with a 109, Makenzi Glancy with a 112 and Madelyn Breig with a 113.

National Trail won the team title with a score of 387.

Franklin-Monroe’s Claire Haviza putts on the 17th green during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. The junior shot an 89 on the day to place fourth overall. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Claire-Haviza-6.jpg Franklin-Monroe’s Claire Haviza putts on the 17th green during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. The junior shot an 89 on the day to place fourth overall. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Franklin-Monroe’s Claire Haviza hits a fairway shot on hole No. 12 during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. The junior shot an 89 on the day to place fourth overall. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Claire-Haviza-3.jpg Franklin-Monroe’s Claire Haviza hits a fairway shot on hole No. 12 during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. The junior shot an 89 on the day to place fourth overall. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Greenville’s Jada Garland hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Jada-Garland-1.jpg Greenville’s Jada Garland hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Greenville’s Jada Garland chips onto the green on the No. 17 hole during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Jada-Garland-5.jpg Greenville’s Jada Garland chips onto the green on the No. 17 hole during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Arcanum’s Lexi Unger chips onto the green on the No. 12 hole during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Lexi-Unger-1.jpg Arcanum’s Lexi Unger chips onto the green on the No. 12 hole during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Versailles’ Maddie Durham hits her tee shot on the No. 13 hole during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Maddie-Durham-1.jpg Versailles’ Maddie Durham hits her tee shot on the No. 13 hole during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Versailles’ Morgan Heitkamp hits a fairway shot on the No. 18 hole during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Morgan-Heitkamp-2.jpg Versailles’ Morgan Heitkamp hits a fairway shot on the No. 18 hole during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Franklin-Monroe’s Claire Haviza putts on the 11th green during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Claire-Haviza-1.jpg Franklin-Monroe’s Claire Haviza putts on the 11th green during the Covington Lady Buccs Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

Covington Lady Buccs Invitational Team results 1. St. Henry 394 2. National Trail 396 3. Fort Loramie 398 4. New Bremen 401 5. Versailles 404 6. Miami East 405 7. Greenville 421 8. Troy 421 9. Piqua 437 10. Arcanum 439 11. Anna 440 12. Franklin-Monroe 458 13. Bethel 482 14. Covington 521 Top 10 individuals 1. Makenna Jones, National Trail 74 2. Ellen Naumann, St. Henry 79 3. Eva Bolin, Fort Loramie 87 4. Claire Haviza, Franklin-Monroe 89 5. Lexi Unger, Arcanum 90 6. Kelsey Bachman, Piqua 90 7. Paige Lawson, Miami East 90 8. Amy Eilerman, Fort Loramie 92 9. Breah Kuck, Anna 92 10. Morgan Heitkamp, Versailles 93

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.