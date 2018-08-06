SPORTS BRIEFS: Greenville athletic passes now on sale

Greenville athletic passes on sale

The Greenville Athletic Department is currently selling athletic passes for the 2018-19 school year. All athletic passes purchased can be used at home high school and middle school athletic events during the fall, winter and spring seasons. Passes cannot be used for any post-season tournaments held at Greenville.

There are three pass options available this year:

– All Sport Family Pass at $250. This pass option comes with two adult and two student passes. Additional student passes can be purchased for $20.

– All Sport Adult Pass at $120. This is a single adult pass.

– All Sport Student Pass at $60. This is a single adult pass.

Individuals can purchase Reserved Football seats and Athletic Passes in the high school athletic office from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13. Please enter through Door 13 during this time.

Passes also can be purchased by mailing in the pass form located at https://greenwavesports.com/2018-2019-ms-hs-athletic-passes/

Tri-Village sports passes on sale

Tri-Village will be selling home sports passes for the 2018-19 school year beginning Monday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through Friday through the month of August. Once school begins, passes will be sold during regular school hours.

Pass prices are as follows:

Family All Sports Pass (Family of 4) – $250.00

* $25.00 Per Additional Pass ~ $25.00 for an Assigned Seat

Student All Sports Pass – $50.00

Adult All Sports Pass – $100.00

Lifetime Senior Citizen All Sports – $75.00

Fall Sports Family Pass (Family of 4) – $150.00

Winter Sports Family Pass (Family of 4) – $150.00

$25.00 Per Additional Pass

$25.00 for an Assigned Seat

$30.00 for an Assigned Seatback (Football Only)

*Family Passes ONLY includes immediate family members that live in your home. It does not include cousins, aunts, uncles, or grandparents.

**Additional family members (more than 4) will add to price of family pass.

Make Checks Payable To:

Tri-Village Athletics

For more information or to buy your pass, contact Brad Gray, Tri-Village Athletic Director by email at brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us or by phone at (937) 996-1511 ext. 208.

Season Tickets will be on sale starting Aug. 6 in the central office. Assigned seats will only be available until the first home boys basketball game. Assigned seats from last year will be reserved for the previous purchaser until September 30th. After that date, they will be first come, first serve. Football assigned seats and assigned seatbacks will start Aug. 6. Season tickets are not good for Jamborees, invitational/holiday tournaments, CCC tournaments, or OHSAA tournaments

$6 – High School Events

$4 – Junior High School Events

Tri-Village searching for assistant football coach

Tri-Village is looking to fill an open position for assistant varsity football coach as soon as possible.

The deadline to apply for this position will be Aug. 9. Please contact Robert Burk, head football coach, at robert_burk@tri-village.k12.oh.us or Brad Gray, Athletic Director, at brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us if interested.

Candidates will either need to have or need to obtain all required OHSAA coaching permits and complete a background check.

Arcanum athletic passes for fall and winter sports on sale

The Arcanum High School Athletic Department has announced athletic pass prices for the 2018-19 fall and winters sports seasons.

Student passes are $35 for both fall and winter seasons. They are $20 for either the fall or winter season. Adult passes are $100 for both seasons and $85 for one. Family passes will also be available for individuals who reside in the same household and can be purchased at $200 for both seasons and $150 for one season. Persons who are 65 years and older will receive free admission to events.

Pass Plus passes will be available again this year. Pass Plus includes admission to an event and reserved seating. Fall Pass Plus for an individual is $30 and $15 for individuals age 65 and older and $15 per person for a family. Winter Pass Plus will not be available until after Nov. 15. Prices are $80 for an individual, $40 for ages 65 and older and $40 per person for a family.

Athletic passes will be available to purchase on the following dates:

Thursday, Aug. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafetorium

Friday, Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the ticket gate of the high school football game against Jamestown Greeneview.

Tickets can also be purchased from Athletic Secretary Sheryl Kramer in her office once the new school year begins.

For more information, contact the athletic department at (937) 692-5032.

Tri-Village seeking head varsity softball coach

Tri-Village High School, a Division IV school in the Southwest District, is looking for a head softball coach for the 2019 season. Interested candidates should submit resume to Brad Gray, Athletic Director, via email to brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us.

Candidates are reminded that valid coaching credentials must be obtained before receiving Board of Education approval. Candidates must possess or have the ability to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all OHSAA coaching requirements. The selected candidate must pass all FBI/BCI background checks and complete all Ohio Department of Education Coaching requirements. Deadline: Until position is filled.

GGSA to hold fall softball registration dates

The Greenville Girls Softball Association will have two registration dates for its 2018 fall softball league.

Sign-ups will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 and 25 at the softball fields on S.R. 49. Cost of the league is $60 per player. The deadline to register is Aug. 25. Space is limited to the first 300 players or 28 teams on a first-come-first-serve basis. The 10U league is machine pitch and the 12U and 14U leagues are player pitch.

A player must not have attained the age of 15 prior to Jan. 1, 2018 in order to be eligible. The GGSA fall fast pitch league is for girls the age of 14 and under. The league is designed to introduce young girls to the game of fast pitch softball. The league will run for four weeks starting Dept. 9 and playing doubleheaders every Sunday ending Sept. 30.

For more information, contact Shawn Shaffer at (937) 459-9187, Eric Fellers at (937) 417-1560 or visit the league website at www.ggsaonline.com.

To submit items to run as sports briefs, please email the information to sports editor Skip Weaver at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

