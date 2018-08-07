The Light Foundation hosts the 6th annual Gauntlet Mud Run this Saturday

GREENVILLE – The Light Foundation is excited to announce the 6th Annual Gauntlet 5k Muddy Adventure Trail Run, which will take place at Chenoweth Trails in Greenville, Ohio, on Saturday, August 11, 2018. The race is made up of natural terrain and military-inspired obstacles that require the use of teamwork and perseverance to make it to the finish line. The more they conquer, the MUDDIER they will get!

Thirty-one sponsors have committed their support for this year’s event, some of which have even signed up to face the mud themselves! Sponsors of this year’s race include: The Greenville Eagles #2177, Integrity Ambulance Service, LLC, Greenville Moose Lodge #329, Greenville National Bank, Leis Realty, Williamson Insurance, LLC, Second National Bank, Talking Rain Beverage Company, Ace Hardware Greenville, Greenville Technology Inc., Wolf Tent LLC, Hittle Buick GMC, Inc., Prosperity Promotions, Mote & Associates, BASF, ECO Vehicle Systems, Koenig Equipment, Eye Center of Greenville LLC, American Legion Post #140, Baughn Distribution/Little Debbie, Roselius Insurance Agency, Jerry’s Laundry, The Tiger 97.5, Kristi’s Cakes, Maid Rite Sandwich Shop, Casey’s General Stores, Spencer Landscaping, VPP Industries, Hickory Brands, Rotary Club of Greenville and The Academy.

The runners will start off at 10:00 a.m., with waves every 15 minutes. Registration for The Gauntlet will include a T-shirt, medal, and beverage token. Individual, student discount, corporate/team/school challenge, and our kid’s race (ages 5-12 and registered runners can run with their children) registration forms are all available at: www.thegauntlettrailrun.com/REGISTRATION.html.

The race has taken on immense popularity in the area, accommodating over 600 participants, and although it’s a fun community activity, The Light Foundation rewards the top runners. The top two male and female finishers will be recognized in the following age categories: 13-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; and a CASH PRIZE of $100 to the Top Overall Finisher. Awards will also be presented to the Top Team participating and competing for the Team/Corporate and School Challenge.

If you’re not a fan of getting dirty, there’s still plenty of fun on tap for the whole family. Everyone is encouraged to attend the Gauntlet! The event may revolve around the mud run, but attendees can enjoy daylong entertainment that is FREE for all on site. This year’s live entertainment will be provided by Dyslexic Funk, a four-piece band that performs country, classic rock, originals and cover songs! Featured at the Gauntlet – great food, raffles, a beer tent, bounce houses, face painting, a nerf gun shooting range, and a guaranteed day full of fun.

Of the 175 volunteers who have graciously signed up to help execute the Gauntlet, many of which are community groups and local athletic teams. Volunteer groups for this year’s race include: Purple Passion, Careers with Children from Greenville High School, Mississinawa Valley Varsity Baseball, Greenville Wrestling, Mississinawa Valley Athletic Booster, Knights of Columbus, The Dylan Williams Foundation, Arcanum Athletics, and Darke County YMCA.

Participants can run on their own or create teams ranging from five people to over a hundred! The biggest team this year is Kitchen/Whirlpool with 104 team members! Other teams include, Ansonia Youth Football, Arcanum Cross Country, Cooper Farms Processing, Eye Center of Greenville, F45, Gauntlet Gladiators, Greenville Wrestling, GTI in Motion, Mad Cow Ramble, Miami Valley Steel, Team Beisner, Team Toller, Versailles, and What about it!!!

“Whether you’re planning on running or watching from one of the amazing viewpoints, everyone should come just to experience the beauty of Chenoweth Trails,” says Light. “It’s a really rewarding day and it’s all for a great cause.”

The proceeds raised from The Gauntlet support local programming and allow the Chenoweth Trails to be utilized by local youth non-profit groups free of charge.

For more information, race day updates, free parking, entertainment, and race entry giveaways, please visit our website www.thegauntlettrailrun.com and ‘Like’ us on Facebook at The Gauntlet 5K Trail Run.

Sponsorship packets are still available. We would love the opportunity to partner with you. If interested, please contact April Brubaker or Brian Rehmert at 937-316-6352 or email us at info@thegauntlettrailrun.com.