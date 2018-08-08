Prep Roundup: Arcanum fourth, Gray third at Kendig Memorial

BOYS GOLF

Arcanum fourth, Gray third at Kendig Memorial

Arcanum’s Carter Gray shot a 78 to finish third overall as an individual on Wednesday in the Kendig Memorial at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

His low score helped lead the Trojans to a fourth-place finish out of 16 teams with a score of 348.

Also contributing to the team score was Cade Brubaker with an 87, Evan Atchley with a 91 and Jack Shannon with a 92. Kendall Wright also had a 96 and Trevor Bailey carded an even 100.

The Trojans return to action on Monday in the Cross County Conference Preview event.

Several other local schools also competed in the Kendig Memorial.

Versailles placed sixth in the team standings with a score of 360 followed in seventh place by Greenville with a 375 total. Franklin-Monroe finished with a score of 475.

Versailles was led by Will Eversole with an 89. He was followed by Connor VanSkyock and Austin Pleiman each with 90, Isaac White with 91, Alex Keiser with 96 and Ethan Kremer with 97.

Greenville was led by Evan Saylor with a score of 90. He was followed by Warren Hartzell (93), Bryan Day (95), Andrew Kiryluk (97), Alex Klob (98) and Jordan Dell (100).

For Franklin-Monroe, Austin Wolf carded a 110 followed by Jacob Aslinger (113), Simon Mote (114), Chase Osterday (138) and Andrei Stephens (156).

Greenville 13th at Miamisburg Invite

The Green Wave shot 381 to place 13th in the 19-team Miamisburg Invitational on Tuesday at Pipestone Golf Course.

Warren Hartzell was the top scorer for GHS with a 92. He was followed by Alex Klob (95), Andrew Kiryluk (96), Evan Saylor (98), Bryan Day (104) and Jack Marchal (106).

Brookville won the team title with a 322 and Carroll’s Tyler Goecke was medalist with a 2-under-par 70.

GIRLS GOLF

Versailles, Greenville compete in Miamisburg Invite

Versailles shot a 420 and Greenville totaled 479 during the Miamisburg Invitational on Tuesday at Pipestone Golf Course.

The Tigers placed 10th out of 20 teams and the Lady Wave finished in 16th place.

Versailles was led by Morgan Heitkamp with a 92. Also contributing the team score was Morgan Barlage (102), Maddie Durham (107) and Cayla Batten (119). Alexis Jay also shot 120 and Lindsey Cotner had a 137.

For Greenville, Madelyn Breig carded a 111 followed by Jessica Mortensen with a 114, Kylie Beam with a 122 and Makenzi Glancy with a 132.

Arcanum’s Carter Gray was the third-place individual at the Kendig Memorial golf tournament on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Carter-Gray.jpg Arcanum’s Carter Gray was the third-place individual at the Kendig Memorial golf tournament on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Submitted photo

Staff report

Coaches are asked to please submit prep results by email to sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches are asked to please submit prep results by email to sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com.