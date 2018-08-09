PREP ROUNDUP: Versailles finishes second at its own Lady Tiger Invitational

Girls Golf

Versailles runner-up in home invitational

The Versailles girls golf team came up two strokes short of winning its own Lady Tiger Invitational on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

The Lady Tigers shot a 409 to finish in second place behind St. Henry’s 407. Versailles was led by Morgan Barlage, who shot 98 to finish as seventh individual overall. Morgan Heitkamp (100) was ninth overall and Alexis Jay (101) tied for 10th place individually.

After Versailles in the team standings was National Trail with a 409. The Trailblazers were led by overall medalist Makenna Jones, who shot an 81. In fourth place was Bellefontaine (418) followed by Miami East A (420), Fort Loramie (424), Troy (441), New Bremen (445), Bluffton (448), Anna (450), Arcanum (462), Greenville (475), Franklin-Monroe (484), Covington (500), Minster (502), Delphos St. John’s (503), Tri-Village (516) and Miami East B (560).

In addition to Barlage, Heitkamp and Jay, Versailles also was helped to second place by Cayla Batten, who shot 110.

Contributing individually for Arcanum were Madison Mankin (110), Elliana Sloan (112), Sydney Artz (120) and Araya Musselman (120).

Individual scorers for Greenville were Jessica Mortensen (111), Makenzi Glancy (118), Trinity Reis (122) and Kylie Beam (124).

For Franklin-Monroe, Claire Haviza shot a 109 followed by Breanna Lavy (111), Ally Warner (124) and Josie Patrick (140).

For Tri-Village, Kloey Murphy shot 111 followed by Andi Bietry (117), McKenna Anderson (139) and Lily Preston (149).