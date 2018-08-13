Darke County Prep Schedule for Aug. 14

Tuesday, Aug. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Greenville at Indian Lake, 6 p.m. (Scrimmage)
BOYS GOLF
Versailles at Sidney Lehman Catholic, 9 a.m.
Ansonia, Arcanum at Mississinawa Valley tri-meet, 9 a.m. (At White Springs Golf Course)
Tri-Village at Covington, 2 p.m.
Sidney at Greenville, 4 p.m. (At Turtle Creek Golf Course)
GIRLS GOLF
Troy at Greenville, 8 a.m. (At Turtle Creek Golf Course)
Fort Recovery at Arcanum, 9 a.m.
Tipp City Bethel at Franklin-Monroe, 9 a.m. (At Turtle Creek Golf Course)
Tri-Village at Covington, 2 p.m.
Versailles at Marion Local, TBA
GIRLS TENNIS
Greenville at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Franklin-Monroe, Botkins at Newton tri-meet, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)