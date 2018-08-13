Darke County Prep Schedule for Aug. 14

Tuesday, Aug. 14

BOYS SOCCER

Greenville at Indian Lake, 6 p.m. (Scrimmage)

BOYS GOLF

Versailles at Sidney Lehman Catholic, 9 a.m.

Ansonia, Arcanum at Mississinawa Valley tri-meet, 9 a.m. (At White Springs Golf Course)

Tri-Village at Covington, 2 p.m.

Sidney at Greenville, 4 p.m. (At Turtle Creek Golf Course)

GIRLS GOLF

Troy at Greenville, 8 a.m. (At Turtle Creek Golf Course)

Fort Recovery at Arcanum, 9 a.m.

Tipp City Bethel at Franklin-Monroe, 9 a.m. (At Turtle Creek Golf Course)

Tri-Village at Covington, 2 p.m.

Versailles at Marion Local, TBA

GIRLS TENNIS

Greenville at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Franklin-Monroe, Botkins at Newton tri-meet, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)