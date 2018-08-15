Registration open for Lane Memorial Golf Scramble

GREENVILLE – The Lane Memorial Golf Scramble will tee off at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

The outing will benefit the Lane Memorial Scholarship, which was established to honor two members of the Lane family – brothers Earl Lane and Art Lane, who were killed by a drunk driver in an automobile accident. The scholarship will be awarded to a senior at Milton-Union to continue their education whether it be a trade school or college.

The cost is $75 per person or $300 for a four-person team. That covers the cost of 18 holes of golf, a meal and door prizes.

The outing will include longest drive, beat the pro, closest to the pin and skins contests. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

The registration deadline is Oct. 7.

For more information, call Tayler at 937-564-4933 or email tcoy24.7@gmail.com.