Prep Roundup: Versailles 2-0 in boys golf

BOYS GOLF

Versailles beats Marion Local

Will Eversole was medalist with a 39 to lead Versailles in a dual match win recently over Marion Local.

The Tigers also got contributing scores from Connor VanSkyock (41), Austin Pleiman (42) and Alex Keiser (45) in winning the match 167-199.

Marion Local was led by Tim Knapschaefer and Damon Moeller, each with 48.

VanSkyock leads Tigers to win

Junior Connor VanSkyock was medalist with a 38 to lead Versailles in a 175-209 dual match win over Sidney Lehman Catholic recently at Shelby Oaks Golf Course.

Alex Keiser (45), Austin Pleiman (46) and Isaac White (46) also contributed for the Tigers.

Lehman Catholic was led by Cole Gilardi with a 44. Versailles is now 2-0 on the season.

Arcanum sweeps tri-meet with Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley

Cade Brubaker and Carter Gray each shot 42 to lead Arcanum in a tri-meet win Tuesday over Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley at White Springs Golf Course.

Arcanum’s team total was 175 with Ansonia next at 217 and Mississinawa Valley third at 245.

Also contributing for the Trojans were Kendall Wright with a 45 and Trevor Bailey with a 46.

Arcanum returns to action today at Echo Hills in Piqua to face the Covington Buccs.

Arcanum second in CCC Preview tournament

Arcanum shot a 254 to place second overall in the team standings Monday at the Cross County Conference preview event held at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Newton took first place with its score of 233. Other local teams included Tri-Village (303) in seventh place, Bradford (323) in eighth place, Franklin-Monroe (350) in ninth place, Ansonia (362) in 11th place and Mississinawa Valley (369) in 13th place.

Among the top five duo teams were Tri-Village’s Gage Hileman and Dylan Holsapple, who shot a combined 75 to finish as runners-up. In fourth place was the two-man team of Kendall Wright and Trevor Bailey with an 82.

Newton tops Mississinawa Valley

Chet Jamison was medalist with a 1-over-par 37 as Newton defeated Mississinawa Valley 170-231 on Wednesday at Stillwater Ridge Golf Course.

Justin Miller led the Blackhawks with a 47. He was followed by Zac Longfellow with a 54, Dalton Brim with a 62 and Mattie Hiestand with a 68.

Greenville ninth at Troy Invite

The Greenville boys golf team finished ninth on Monday in the Troy Invitational with a team score of 365.

Andrew Kiryluk and Evan Saylor each carded an 87 to lead the Green Wave. Also contributing to the team score were Warren Hartzell with a 92 and Bryan Day with a 99.

Centerville was the overall team winner with a 297, while Vandalia Butler’s Austin Greaser was the tournament medalist with a 67.

GIRLS GOLF

Greenville edges past Troy

Greenville’s Jada Garland shot a 49 to earn medalist honors and Jessica Mortensen added a 52 to help lead the Lady Wave past Troy, 217-219.

Also scoring for Greenville was Makenzi Glancy with a 57 and Madelyn Breig with a 59.

Troy was led by Lauren Garlow with a 51.

Versailles second, Arcanum third at Trojans Invite

Versailles finished as the runner-up and host Arcanum finished in third place among the 10 teams that competed at the Lady Trojans Invitational on Monday at Beechwood Golf Course.

National Trail took the top team spot with a sore of 401. The Blazers also had the overall medalist in Makenna Jones, who carded a 74.

The Tigers shot 406 as a team led by Maddie Durham with a 98. Arcanum was third as a team with a 449 and was led by Lexi Unger’s 99. Miami East A was fourth with a 452 followed by Covington (473), Franklin-Monroe (506), Tri-Village (510) in seventh place, Arcanum B (533) in eighth, Eaton (540) in ninth and Miami East B (562) in 10th place.

Also contributing for the Tigers were Morgan Heitkamp (100), Morgan Barlage (104) and Cayla Batten (104).

For the Trojans, Madison Mankin had a 116 followed by Elliana Sloan and Madelyn Wogoman, each with 117s.

The Jets were led by Claire Haviza with a 102. She was joined in the team score by Bre Lavy (116), Ally Warner (129) and Lydia Mikesell (159).

Tri-Village’s four contributors to the team score were Andi Bietry (99), Kloey Murphy (121), Mekenna Anderson (140) and Camryn Wyne (150).

The Arcanum B team had scores from Meghan McCans (117), Tessa Riegle (135), Hailey Unger (140) and Trista Hollinger (141).

Staff report