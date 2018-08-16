Sports Briefs: Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

GREENVILLE ― Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe has announced its sportsmanship winners for the week of Aug. 6.

Winners are Luke F. Rammel, junior high cross country; Hunter McCafferty, seventh-grade football; Josh Ruble, eighth-grade football; Kelly Witwer, junior high volleyball; Lexi Arnett, junior high cheerleading; Shelby Herrmann, high school volleyball; Kaitlyn Marker, high school girls soccer; Ben Davidson, high school boys soccer; Anna Manges, high school girls tennis; Trinity Reis, high school girls golf; Jordan Dill, high school boys golf; Ashton Shaffer, high school cross country; Matt Boltin, varsity football; Devin Shepherd, reserve football; Seth Delk, freshmen football; and Kenzie McMiller, high school cheerleading.

Registration open for Lane Memorial Golf Scramble

GREENVILLE – The Lane Memorial Golf Scramble will tee off at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

The outing will benefit the Lane Memorial Scholarship, which was established to honor two members of the Lane family – brothers Earl Lane and Art Lane, who were killed by a drunk driver in an automobile accident. The scholarship will be awarded to a senior at Milton-Union to continue their education whether it be a trade school or college.

The cost is $75 per person or $300 for a four-person team. That covers the cost of 18 holes of golf, a meal and door prizes.

The outing will include longest drive, beat the pro, closest to the pin and skins contests. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

The registration deadline is Oct. 7.

For more information, call Tayler at 937-564-4933 or email tcoy24.7@gmail.com.

Versailles FFA Color Run/Walk and Health Fair on Oct. 6

The Versailles FFA 4th annual Color Run/Walk 5k and Health Fair is planned for Saturday, Oct. 6.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. on the track behind the Versailles Exempted Village School Board Office. Pre-registration entry fee is $17 with a T-shirt and $10 without. All pre-registration forms and fees are due by Sept. 24.Entry fees for walk-up participants are $22 with a T-shirt and $15 without.

Registration forms are available on the Versailles Exempted Village School website at http://hs.versailles.k12.oh.us/academics/ffa/.

The Health Fair will be in the gym of the Versailles Exempted Village School Board Office (old high school). Please enter the heath fair from the track side (rear entrance). The Health Fair will be open to the public from 8 to 11 a.m. with a special emphasis being placed on breast cancer.

Also, the Versailles FFA will be collecting shoes to benefit local families in need and Soles 4 Souls. Collection Barrels will be located at the registrations tables and at the Health Fair.

For more information, contact Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or at (937) 526-4427, ext 3113.

Greenville Jamboree football scrimmage on Aug. 17

The Greenville football team will host Versailles at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field for a high school football jamboree scrimmage contest.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and admission is $5 per person (adults, students and senior citizens). The only passes that will be accepted are GWOC conference and MAC conference passes.

Greenville athletic passes on sale

The Greenville Athletic Department is currently selling athletic passes for the 2018-19 school year. All athletic passes purchased can be used at home high school and middle school athletic events during the fall, winter and spring seasons. Passes cannot be used for any post-season tournaments held at Greenville.

There are three pass options available this year:

All Sport Family Pass at $250. This pass option comes with two adult and two student passes. Additional student passes can be purchased for $20.

All Sport Adult Pass at $120. This is a single adult pass.

All Sport Student Pass at $60. This is a single adult pass.

Individuals can purchase Reserved Football seats and Athletic Passes in the high school athletic office from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13. Please enter through Door 13 during this time.

Passes also can be purchased by mailing in the pass form located at https://greenwavesports.com/2018-2019-ms-hs-athletic-passes/

Tri-Village sports passes now on sale

Tri-Village will be selling home sports passes for the 2018-19 school year beginning Monday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through Friday through the month of August. Once school begins, passes will be sold during regular school hours.

Pass prices are as follows:

Family All Sports Pass (Family of 4) – $250.00

* $25.00 Per Additional Pass ~ $25.00 for an Assigned Seat

Student All Sports Pass – $50.00

Adult All Sports Pass – $100.00

Lifetime Senior Citizen All Sports – $75.00

Fall Sports Family Pass (Family of 4) – $150.00

Winter Sports Family Pass (Family of 4) – $150.00

$25.00 Per Additional Pass

$25.00 for an Assigned Seat

$30.00 for an Assigned Seatback (Football Only)

*Family Passes ONLY includes immediate family members that live in your home. It does not include cousins, aunts, uncles, or grandparents.

**Additional family members (more than 4) will add to price of family pass.

Make Checks Payable To:

Tri-Village Athletics

For more information or to buy your pass, contact Brad Gray, Tri-Village Athletic Director by email at brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us or by phone at (937) 996-1511 ext. 208.

Season Tickets will be on sale starting Aug. 6 in the central office. Assigned seats will only be available until the first home boys basketball game. Assigned seats from last year will be reserved for the previous purchaser until September 30th. After that date, they will be first come, first serve. Football assigned seats and assigned seatbacks will start Aug. 6. Season tickets are not good for Jamborees, invitational/holiday tournaments, CCC tournaments, or OHSAA tournaments

$6 – High School Events

$4 – Junior High School Events

Arcanum athletic passes on sale for fall and winter sports seasons

The Arcanum High School Athletic Department has announced athletic pas prices for the 2018-19 fall and winters sports seasons.

Student passes are $35 for both fall and winter seasons. They are $20 for either the fall or winter season. Adult passes are $100 for both seasons and $85 for one. Family passes will also be available for individuals who reside in the same household and can be purchased at $200 for both seasons and $150 for one season. Persons who are 65 years and older will receive free admission to events.

Pass Plus passes will be available again this year. Pass Plus includes admission to an event and reserved seating. Fall Pass Plus for an individual is $30 and $15 for individuals age 65 and older and $15 per person for a family. Winter Pass Plus will not be available until after Nov. 15. Prices are $80 for an individual, $40 for ages 65 and older and $40 per person for a family.

Athletic passes will be available to purchase on the following dates:

Monday, Aug. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the cafetorium

Thursday, Aug. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafetorium

Friday, Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the ticket gate of the high school football game against Jamestown Greeneview.

Tickets can also be purchased from Athletic Secretary Sheryl Kramer in her office once the new school year begins.

For more information, contact the athletic department at (937) 692-5032.

Tri-Village seeking head varsity softball coach

Tri-Village High School, a Division IV school in the Southwest District, is looking for a head softball coach for the 2019 season. Interested candidates should submit resume to Brad Gray, Athletic Director, via email to brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us.

Candidates are reminded that valid coaching credentials must be obtained before receiving Board of Education approval. Candidates must possess or have the ability to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all OHSAA coaching requirements. The selected candidate must pass all FBI/BCI background checks and complete all Ohio Department of Education Coaching requirements. Deadline: Until position is filled.

GGSA to hold fall softball registration dates

The Greenville Girls Softball Association will have two registration dates for its 2018 fall softball league.

Sign-ups will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the softball fields on S.R. 49. Cost of the league is $60 per player. The deadline to register is Aug. 25. Space is limited to the first 300 players or 28 teams on a first-come-first-serve basis. The 10U league is machine pitch and the 12U and 14U leagues are player pitch.

A player must not have attained the age of 15 prior to Jan. 1, 2018 in order to be eligible. The GGSA fall fast pitch league is for girls the age of 14 and under. The league is designed to introduce young girls to the game of fast pitch softball. The league will run for four weeks starting Dept. 9 and playing doubleheaders every Sunday ending Sept. 30.

For more information, contact Shawn Shaffer at (937) 459-9187, Eric Fellers at (937) 417-1560 or visit the league website at www.ggsaonline.com.

Staff report

To submit items for the sports briefs, email all the information to The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com.

To submit items for the sports briefs, email all the information to The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com.