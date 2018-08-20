Darke County Prep Schedule for Aug. 21

Tuesday, Aug. 21
BOYS SOCCER
Stebbins at Greenville, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Tri-Village at Arcanum, 9 a.m. (At Beechwood Golf Course)
Bradford at Franklin-Monroe, 4 p.m. (At Turtle Creek Golf Course)
GIRLS GOLF
Tri-Village at Arcanum, 9 a.m. (At Beechwood Golf Course)
Fort Loramie at Franklin-Monroe, 4 p.m. (At Turtle Creek Golf Course)
GIRLS TENNIS
Trotwood-Madison at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Versailles at Anna, 6:30 p.m.
Union City (Ind.) at Ansonia, 6:30 p.m.
Troy at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Bradford at Riverside, 7 p.m.