Darke County Prep Schedule for Aug. 21

Tuesday, Aug. 21

BOYS SOCCER

Stebbins at Greenville, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Tri-Village at Arcanum, 9 a.m. (At Beechwood Golf Course)

Bradford at Franklin-Monroe, 4 p.m. (At Turtle Creek Golf Course)

GIRLS GOLF

Tri-Village at Arcanum, 9 a.m. (At Beechwood Golf Course)

Fort Loramie at Franklin-Monroe, 4 p.m. (At Turtle Creek Golf Course)

GIRLS TENNIS

Trotwood-Madison at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Versailles at Anna, 6:30 p.m.

Union City (Ind.) at Ansonia, 6:30 p.m.

Troy at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Bradford at Riverside, 7 p.m.