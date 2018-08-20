SPORTS BRIEF: Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

GREENVILLE ― Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe has announced its sportsmanship winners for the week of Aug. 6.

Winners are Luke F. Rammel, junior high cross country; Hunter McCafferty, seventh-grade football; Josh Ruble, eighth-grade football; Kelly Witwer, junior high volleyball; Lexi Arnett, junior high cheerleading; Shelby Herrmann, high school volleyball; Kaitlyn Marker, high school girls soccer; Ben Davidson, high school boys soccer; Anna Manges, high school girls tennis; Trinity Reis, high school girls golf; Jordan Dill, high school boys golf; Ashton Shaffer, high school cross country; Matt Boltin, varsity football; Devin Shepherd, reserve football; Seth Delk, freshmen football; and Kenzie McMiller, high school cheerleading.