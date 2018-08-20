Prep Roundup: Versailles runners-up at Coldwater Spikeoff

Now that most all of the fall prep sports seasons have begun, coaches are asked to please send in daily results for a prep roundup. Information to be sent in should include first and last names of players, final score or final results of game or tournament, details about the game or tournament and any other information such as school records being broken, etc… that should be mentioned. Please send the information by email to Sports Editor Skip Weaver at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com.

COLDWATER – Versailles went 2-1 on Saturday to finish as runners-up in the Totally Promotional Coldwater Spikeoff varsity volleyball tournament.

Ottawa-Glandorf was crowned champion after knocking off the Tigers 25-21, 26-28, 25-22 in the championship match. St. Henry (2-1) was third followed by New Knoxville (2-1) in fourth place, Coldwater (1-2) in fifth, Fort Loramie (1-2) in sixth place, Miami East (1-2) in seventh place and St. Mary’s (0-3) in eighth place.

For Versailles, they defeated St. Mary’s 25-7, 25-13 in the first round, then knocked off St. Henry 17-25, 25-21, 30-28 in the second round to reach the championship match.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bradford runners compete at OHSAA preseason race

The Bradford cross country teams competed Saturday in the OHSAA Preseason Cross Country race at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

For the girls, sophomore Skipp Miller placed fifth overall as an individual in the Section K Scored/Open race with a time of 21 minutes, 46.6 seconds. She was followed by teammates Austy Miller (22:04.9) in 11th place, Olivia Daugherty (24:22.6) in 30th place and Mercedes Smith (27:01.1) in 68th place.

For the Bradford boys, Jackson Moore was the top placer finishing in 37th place with a time of 19:55.5 in the Section L Scored/Open race. He was followed by teammates Aidan Beachler (21:24.7) in 63rd place, Jay Roberts (22:13.9) in 83rd place and Shane Bryan (26:27.8) in 143rd place.

Bradford did not receive a team score with only four runners on each team.

BOYS GOLF

Versailles tops New Bremen

Connor VanSkyock shot a 43 last Thursday to earn co-medalist honors in a dual match with New Bremen at Arrowhead Golf Course.

VanSkyock shared the medalist honor with New Bremen’s Cole Hemmelgarn, who also shot 43. But it was Versailles with the next four best scores to win the match, 186-219. Will Eversole shot 46 followed by Alex Keiser with a 48 and Ethan Kremer with a 49 to complete the team total.

The Tigers improved to 3-0 overall with the win and are 2-0 in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

GIRLS GOLF

Greenville tops Tipp City

Jada Garland led the Lady Wave to a dual match win over Tipp City recently.

Garland carded 52 as Greenville beat Tipp City, 214-238.

Also contributing to the team score for Greenville were Kylie Beam with a 53, Madelyn Breig with a 54 and Makenzi Glancy with a 55.

Tipp City’s Sydney Lange was the medalist with a 49.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wave netters fall at Beavercreek

The Greenville girl’s tennis team lost to Beavercreek 4-1 last Tuesday, and then lost to Mother Nature the rest of the week as matches Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were washed out.

At Beavercreek, it was Abby Swensen as the only Lady Wave player to earn a win by defeating Kensi Lutz at third singles, 6-1, 6-0. At first singles, Natalie

Milligan went down 6-1, 6-2 to Dhari Venkadranix, and Emily Marchal lost out 6-2, 6-0 to Julie Bays at second singles.

In doubles action, Marabelle Lantz and Anna Manges lost 6-2, 6-2 to Katie Wuehl and Taylor Shaff in first doubles, and at second doubles, Felicity Lantz and Faith Mansfield lost to Chloe Stanforth and Courtney Knight, 6-4, 6-1.

The loss drops the Wave to 1-1 overall, while Beavercreek rises to 2-0.

